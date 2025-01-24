Strive Surpasses $2 Billion Assets Under Management

Strong Growth Continues Amid Firm's Role in the Collapse of ESG and DEI

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Asset Management ("Strive") today announced it has exceeded $2 billion dollars in ETF assets under management (AUM). The milestone comes just over a year after Strive surpassed $1 billion in AUM.

"Surpassing $2 billion in ETF AUM is a testament to the power of shareholder-first capitalism," said Matt Cole, CEO of Strive. "Our rapid growth reflects investors' hunger for strategies that blend innovation, transparency, and a commitment to free-market principles. We expect that growth to continue to accelerate as we expand our focus to delivering innovative Bitcoin solutions and transforming the way Americans interact with Bitcoin, which we believe should be the cornerstone of any modern investment strategy."

About Strive: Co-founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy, Strive is a financial services firm focused on maximizing returns through capitalism, meritocracy, American exceptionalism, and Bitcoin. Strive's asset management business competes directly with the world's largest financial institutions by empowering Americans to invest with a sole focus on shareholder value maximization. Strive recently launched a wealth management business unit to offer True Financial Freedom, including the tailored integration of Bitcoin into the portfolios of everyday Americans. Learn more at strive.com.

SOURCE Strive Enterprises, Inc.