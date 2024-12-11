StriVectin® Unveils TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum: The Ultimate Skin-Tightening Innovation Launching at Ulta This December

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StriVectin® , a leader in innovative skincare solutions and authority in the firming category, is proud to announce the latest addition to its iconic Tighten & Lift line: the TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum. Launched December 1st at Ulta Beauty online and in stores, this advanced serum offers a groundbreaking solution for visibly tightening, toning, and contouring the face and jawline, retailing at $89 USD.

Unofficially coined as a "face lift in a bottle," the TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum leverages StriVectin®'s renowned formulation expertise to deliver faster, more noticeable results than ever before—without the need for invasive procedures. Designed and clinically tested on peri-menopausal, menopausal, and post-menopausal skin, the serum has been clinically proven to deliver dramatic improvements in firmness, elasticity, and the appearance of sagging and dark spots.

The TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum is a testament to StriVectin®'s ongoing commitment to helping consumers rethink the need for surgical interventions by offering innovative, efficacious skincare solutions. The formula's advanced peptide complex is specifically designed to enhance elasticity and support visibly firmer, toned skin, aligning with the TL line's mission to address sagging and aging skin with groundbreaking efficacy. The formula harnesses advanced technologies to deliver transformative results, including Botanical Tensors such as Red Seaweed and Mamaku Black Fern, which act as structural scaffolding to support and lift the skin. Additionally, Tetrapeptides provide matrix support to firm the skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines, while Chlorogenic Acid targets the breakdown of elastin to promote sculpted and defined contours.

"We are dedicated to transforming the way people approach skincare, particularly during life stages like menopause when skin concerns become more pronounced," said Sumita Butani, SVP StriVectin and Upstream Marketing at StriVectin. "The TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum represents the next step in our journey to empower consumers with non-invasive solutions that deliver real results, proving that a 'lifted' look is attainable without surgery."

StriVectin® has earned its reputation as a leader in skincare innovation by combining cutting-edge science with a strong formulation philosophy, making it a trusted name for visible skin transformations. The addition of the TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum to the TL line reinforces the brand's authority in the firming category and its commitment to delivering products that truly meet the needs of consumers.

For more information on the TL Peptight™ Face Lift Serum and other StriVectin® products, please visit www.strivectin.com or follow @strivectin on social media.

About StriVectin®:

StriVectin®, the #1 independent prestige skin care company in the U.S., empowers women to outsmart aging with our disruptive science and targeted solutions for aging and changing skin. Backed by over 35 years of clinical research, our unique NIA-114™ Technology is clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier and supercharge the efficacy of other performance ingredients to visibly transform skin. Better than Niacinamide, this supercharged molecule is clinically proven to help skin act younger. The results are real, visible and validated with independent clinical studies on every formula – including the groundbreaking SD Advanced™ Intensive Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks and the #1 selling cream in the U.S. exclusively for the neck and décolleté*, TL Advanced™. Cruelty Free, Paraben Free and Suitable for All Skin Types, StriVectin® products are sold through department stores and specialty retailers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company maintains corporate offices in New York, NY. For more information, visit strivectin.com.

