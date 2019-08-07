StriVectin Welcomes Lauren Hutton as Global Brand Ambassador

The announcement coincides with the re-launch of SD Advanced™ Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks - StriVectin's very first product, which kick-started the cosmeceutical category in 2002 with its ground-breaking "Better than Botox?" campaign. It remains a top seller for the brand over 15 years later, with over 8 million tubes sold. Now re-engineered to target 10 different types of collagen and more powerful than ever, it promises to hold on to its own iconic status for years to come. The media campaign, which breaks in September magazines and online, features Hutton with her goddaughter, Nina Clemente and the message "Hold on to your collagen. At every age". Together, they celebrate multi-generational beauty and the notion that part of looking and feeling your best is holding on to what matters most, who you are and what you love.

Known as the original supermodel and face of American fashion, Hutton has forged a boundary-breaking career that has spanned decades. But her story goes far beyond her gap-tooth grin. Having lost her job for being deemed too old at age 40, Hutton's work took on new meaning. Through her work, women of her generation and younger are staying visible, inspiring a modern, more inclusive standard of female beauty. "It's a joy to be partnering with StriVectin", says Hutton. "They're hip enough to show the world that we can be beautiful at all ages. The thing I'm proudest of in all my work is forcing my way at age 47 back into modeling. And this, now . . . this is the second proudest, doing this campaign with Nina and StriVectin."

"With Lauren, we have really met our match. We've wanted to work with her for quite some time," said Joan Malloy, CEO of StriVectin. "She redefined beauty when she first popped on the scene five decades ago - and she's still doing it today. She's showing up still, again and again, to show all women, that life doesn't end at 40! We're inspired by her intelligence, resilience, authenticity and fierce determination. We see her as a real partner, with a shared passion and purpose. We're not just interested in her face – we want her voice and opinions as well."

Born in a lab (not a boardroom), science is at the heart of StriVectin. A skincare collection consisting of smart, targeted solutions for aging and changing skin, StriVectin combines advanced, high-performance skincare ingredients with its proprietary NIA-114™ Technology, the game-changing molecule that gives the brand its edge and truly sets it apart. StriVectin promotes judgment-free skincare wellness and challenges women to Outsmart Aging™, knowing that smart science, powerful products and a positive outlook make all the difference

