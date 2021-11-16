Striveworks Announces Appointment of Former FBI Executive Jay Tabb to Executive Vice President Position

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks, Inc., an MLOps firm for highly regulated industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Tabb as Executive Vice President of Security and Analytics.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Jay to the team here at Striveworks," said Striveworks CEO Jim Rebesco. "His wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors is invaluable in expanding our offerings into the physical and cybersecurity space."

Jay Tabb

Prior to joining Striveworks, Mr. Tabb was a Senior Vice President of the Global Security Division at Crisis Response Company, where he provided domestic and international security solutions for government and commercial clients. Mr. Tabb served nearly twenty-three years in the FBI, culminating as the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's National Security Branch where he led a global workforce of 8,000+ personnel with an annual operating budget of $330M.

In his role at Striveworks, Mr. Tabb will be working closely with customers on bespoke AI/MLOps solutions and introducing them to Chariot, Striveworks' proprietary MLOps platform.

"I'm humbled to join the mission-focused team of professionals at Striveworks who provide critical 'last mile' solutions for so many customers," said Mr. Tabb. "I am excited to bring this approach to commercial security and risk management."

About Striveworks, Inc.

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science and machine learning for the defense and intelligence communities. Striveworks combines cutting-edge capabilities in Computer Vision (CV) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) with a data warehousing and analytic platform to both structure unstructured data and provide a modular "sandbox" for custom analytics. They were highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report. Striveworks launched commercial operations in 2018 with founder capital. The firm has maintained 2x–3x revenue growth per annum and is formally partnered with Deloitte as the AI solutions provider of record.

