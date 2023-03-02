Striveworks Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver Chariot MLOps Platform to the Public Sector

Striveworks' Chariot MLOps platform leverages Microsoft's Azure Cognitive Services to enhance the speed and accuracy of custom analytics at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Striveworks announced it is collaborating with Microsoft Corp. to deliver MLOps capabilities from the edge to the enterprise. Through this integration, organizations can now use Striveworks' MLOps platform, Chariot, to manage their entire model lifecycle on Azure's global, scalable infrastructure.

Chariot on Azure integrates with Azure Cognitive Services (ACS), enabling users to leverage fundamental models in a flexible, containerized deployment environment. With this integrated solution, organizations will have a true edge-to-enterprise ecosystem that enables them to build, deploy, and maintain operationally relevant analytics within a responsible, trusted framework. Chariot's unique data lineage feature enables monitoring and remediation of production models to ensure tight coupling to the end user's dynamic requirements.

"Organizations are demanding the ability to self-serve custom and adaptive analytics. Microsoft Azure's flexible infrastructure and fundamental models are the perfect complement to Chariot's ability to deliver 'last-mile' analytics at scale," said Striveworks EVP Quay Barnett. "Chariot plus Azure Cognitive Services (ACS) enables users to both define how they leverage capabilities like ACS and to customize model performance for the dynamic environments that modern missions demand. Further, we see organizations increasingly turning to Kubernetes to orchestrate container deployment at scale. Our integration of Chariot with Azure Kubernetes Service allows organizations to take advantage of the security and ease of a managed Kubernetes service without sacrificing flexibility in deployment."

Microsoft and Striveworks are expanding their collaboration based on recent successes providing public sector customers with fine-tuned AI models retrained in Chariot for each user's operational environment. Within hours, customers had user-defined analytic capabilities, trained to their specific needs, running on Microsoft's Azure computing platform with monitoring and remediation supported by Chariot.

"Our collaborations with innovative companies like Striveworks enable public sector organizations to deploy the latest commercial advances to meet their mission goals," said Jason Payne, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal. "Leveraging AI capabilities like Striveworks' Chariot platform, built on Azure's trusted, flexible and advanced cloud infrastructure, will allow national security leaders to process, analyze and action information at the speed of mission need."

About Striveworks

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' MLOps platform, Chariot, enables organizations to deploy AI/ML models at scale while maintaining full audit and remediation capabilities. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report. For more information visit www.striveworks.com.

