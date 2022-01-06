Striveworks Honored with Two Built In 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks, a leader in MLOps for highly regulated industries, was honored today by Built In in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Striveworks won awards in two categories: Best Small Companies to work for - Austin and Best Paying Companies - Austin. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises—and spans the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Striveworks wins 2022 Best Small Companies to work for - Austin Striveworks wins 2022 Best Paying Companies to work for - Austin

"Coming into work every day and seeing the faces of the new people who have joined our team, engaged, contributing to our mission, is simply inspiring," said Charlotte McWilliams, Director of People Operations at Striveworks. "These awards recognize what we already know here at Striveworks: that our team growth and company success is fueled by staying true to our values and taking care of our people."

Striveworks has nearly doubled its headcount in 2021 and is expanding its Austin-based headquarters. The company plans to continue hiring aggressively in 2022, focusing on building both its Austin and New York City presences.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer for Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT STRIVEWORKS

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' flagship MLOps platform is Chariot, purpose-built to enable engineers and business professionals to transform their data into actionable insights. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Media Contact:

Tracy Shank

Marketing Director

[email protected]

805-874-2650

www.striveworks.us

SOURCE Striveworks, Inc