Striveworks Recognized as No. 3 on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

AUSTIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks announced today that it has earned a prestigious number 3 ranking on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company ® . The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the 150 fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.

Striveworks listed among CRN Fast Growth 150 for 2022

Striveworks' rapid growth is fueled by a growing need across all sectors to process data quickly and reliably. The firm's MLOps platform, Chariot, allows organizations to accelerate the ML lifecycle in order to make better models, faster.

"Striveworks owes our terrific record of recent revenue growth to our unique ability to establish customer trust, stick with them over multiple years, and realize mutual success," said Striveworks CFO, Peter Hamilton. "Our word-of-mouth success story to date is a testament to the intense focus we place on providing customers with cutting-edge AI/ML solutions."

"Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today's IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment's notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies that earned spots on this year's list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list."

Striveworks has received other recent recognitions from CRN, including a spot on The Hottest Data Science & Machine Learning Startups of 2022 (so far) and a spotlight as a 2022 Emerging Vendor for AI/Machine Learning Tools.

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' flagship MLOps platform is Chariot , purpose-built to enable engineers and business professionals to transform their data into actionable insights. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report. www.striveworks.com

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

