Striveworks Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , named the firm to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT and technology space by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions.

Striveworks was selected because of its easy-to-use Chariot MLOps platform. The platform powerfully handles the entire MLOps lifecycle, and does so within a low-code/no-code interface that offers multidisciplinary teams a collaborative place to drive outcomes and deploy models rapidly at scale. Users can produce algorithms that might have taken days or weeks to build in a matter of minutes or hours within Chariot.

Striveworks' technologies have been widely used in the public sector since its inception in 2018, with the firm receiving a mention in the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's 2020 Final Report as the exemplar of democratized AI. The Chariot platform was built out of early experiences providing mission-critical data science alongside subject matter experts, and the platform is now the newest tool for Fortune 500 and channel partners looking to make better models, faster.

"We're so happy and humbled for Striveworks to be selected for the CRN Emerging Vendors list," said Jay Tabb , Executive Vice President for Security and Analytics at Striveworks. "We continue to grow our list of highly satisfied customers as we make machine learning and AI more accessible to everyone. We succeed when our customers achieve a decision advantage through leveraging the true power in their data."

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

