"Striving for Greatness" with Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix and Dallas-based Nonprofit Educational First Steps

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local nonprofit organization, Educational First Steps (EFS), has been creating and supporting high-quality early learning environments across North Texas for over 30 years. Through their early childhood education program, the Four Steps to Excellence, Educational First Steps transforms existing childcare centers into nationally accredited preschools. By investing in early childhood education, EFS aims to help close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty for families, and create a brighter and more equitable tomorrow for the children and communities of North Texas.

This fall, Educational First Steps and event co-chairs Angela Hosseini and Lupe Mora proudly announce "Striving for Greatness with Allyson Felix," a benefit scheduled for 6:30 PM CST on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas.

Allyson Felix is the most decorated Track and Field Olympian in history, as an eleven-time Olympic medalist, seven-time Olympic Champion, and World Record Holder. She has won a mind-blowing, thirty-one global medals at the Olympics and World Championships, and her accomplishments don't end there. Allyson has continued her success off the track, advocating for female athletes' rights. As a direct result of her advocacy, several major athlete sponsors have announced maternity protection and changed corporate policies, guaranteeing athletes' pay and bonuses throughout and after pregnancy. Furthering her efforts, Felix helped ensure that complimentary childcare would be offered at the National Championships for competing athletes.

When asked about the event, EFS President & CEO, Vickie Allen-Brown shared, "This year's event, featuring Allyson Felix, reflects EFS' core commitment to women's leadership and children's wellbeing. Allyson is the embodiment of both values on and off the track. We are thrilled to welcome her back to North Texas this February, and I am confident that her message will be one that shines a light on the importance of childcare to our community and economy."

For sponsorship or ticket information go to https://educationalfirststeps.org/allyson-felix/ or text EFSAF to 41444.

