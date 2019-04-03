Striving to Create Better Health for a Better World: Mylan's Global Social Responsibility 2018 Progress Report Now Available

As part of that commitment, Mylan today released its Global Social Responsibility 2018 Progress Report , which provides an enterprise-wide overview of Mylan's operations as they relate to various environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

"As a global healthcare leader, we take seriously the impact we have on the lives of billions across the world," said Heather Bresch, CEO of Mylan. "Our approach to sustainability is centered around our mission to improve access to medicine. This focus dictates that we continuously work to strengthen and adapt our business model to benefit the patients and communities we serve today as well as those we envision helping in the future."

To further enhance Mylan's global social responsibility efforts, the company undertook its most comprehensive analysis to date to identify key social responsibility priorities. In addition, Mylan continued its work around the world to support patients along every step of their healthcare journey.

"Our commitment to global social responsibility is a fundamental component of our aspiration to deliver better health for a better world. It's why many of our initiatives and priorities are directly aligned with our mission of access," said Lara Ramsburg, head of Global Sustainability.

2018 Global Social Responsibility Report Highlights

To date, Mylan has received regulatory approvals for biosimilars in more than 65 countries, giving us the potential to provide more affordable alternatives to costly biologic medicines that treat devastating and debilitating diseases such as cancer, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, in 2018 Mylan was the first to provide a trastuzumab biosimilar in Guatemala , Thailand and Pakistan .

, and . Procured manufacturing capabilities in South Africa to increase access to life-saving antiretrovirals (ARV)

to increase access to life-saving antiretrovirals (ARV) Expanded access to HIV self-tests in low- and middle-income countries and received tentative FDA approval for first-ever Lopinavir/Ritonavir 40mg/10mg oral granules, a pediatric-friendly ARV for HIV-positive infants

Provided hepatitis B and C treatments for more than 350,000 patients in low- and middle-income countries; developed new partnerships such as those with the governments of Burkina Faso , Ivory Coast and Cameroon to launch hepatitis B and C programs that bundle treatment and diagnostics, facilitate screening programs and build patient and provider awareness

, and to launch hepatitis B and C programs that bundle treatment and diagnostics, facilitate screening programs and build patient and provider awareness Became the first company to receive World Health Organization prequalification for flucytosine 500 mg, an orphan drug used for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis

Supported the AMR Industry Alliance's Common Antibiotic Manufacturing Framework

Added water security data to our CDP global disclosure submission

Increased renewable energy purchases by approximately 30%

Collaborated with more than 50 organizations worldwide on issues of global public health

Commitment to the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact

Mylan is a signatory to the U.N. Global Compact and is committed to its 10 principles aimed at protecting human rights and the environment and ensuring fair labor and corruption-free business practices. The Global Social Responsibility 2018 Progress Report constitutes Mylan's Communication on Progress Report.

Support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all U.N. Member States in 2015, form the basis for collectively creating a better future by addressing fundamental global challenges such as poverty, poor health, inequality and climate change, among others. Mylan supports the agenda and believes that companies can play a central role in helping to achieve these development goals.

The SDG that is most related to Mylan's mission and impact as a business is No. 3: Good Health and Well Being. Our broad and diverse portfolio across ten key therapeutic areas – combined with our long-standing commitment to increasing access to high quality medicine through innovation, expansion and partnerships – strongly positions Mylan to make continued contributions toward this goal.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

