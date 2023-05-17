STRM.BIO Appoints Independent Director Dawn Bell, PharmD, to its Board

BOSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, today announced the appointment of Dawn Bell, PharmD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Bell has been starting and scaling life science businesses ranging from academic spinouts to leading pharmaceutical companies for the past 20 years. Most recently, she was at Novartis where she held leadership roles in global drug development, medical affairs, and portfolio strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Dawn to our Board, as she brings exceptional strategic and operational experience and leadership to our organization," said Jonathan Thon, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of STRM.BIO. "Dawn has an impressive track record of creating value in the biopharmaceutical industry and fostering the growth of companies. She will be a tremendous resource for STRM.BIO as we continue to advance development of novel gene therapies."

While at Novartis, Dr. Bell delivered the approval of Entresto ($4B) 18 months ahead of schedule as global GM, securing FDA Break-Through and Fast-Track status. As VP, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs and member of the Executive Team for Novartis Canada, she led launch preparation for eight medicines across five therapeutic areas in four years, including building the teams that launched the first two gene therapies approved in Canada (Zolgensma® and Luxturna®). Prior to Novartis, Dr. Bell was founding CEO of an Emory University spinout where she raised a seed round of venture capital. Prior to that she was GM of a commercial-stage rare disease company where she led BD&L and successful out licensing of the lead product, and was an early commercial leader at The Medicines Company contributing to market cap growth from $400M to $2B within three years. Dr. Bell earned her PharmD from the University of Florida.

"I am impressed by the team at STRM.BIO and the potential of their platform to transform the delivery of gene therapies, creating the opportunity to address a wider range of diseases and conditions for which there are unmet needs," said Dr. Bell. "I look forward to joining the STRM.BIO Board and working with the leadership team and other Board members at this pivotal time for the company."

About STRM.BIO 
Based in Boston, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapy in a better way: simpler, safer, practical. Our work will open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide. STRM.BIO is committed to bringing gene therapy to life. Please visit strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress. 

