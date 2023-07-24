STRM.BIO Appoints Independent Director Minnie Mildwoff, to its Board of Directors

STRM.BIO

24 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, today announced the appointment of Minnie Mildwoff, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Mildwoff has been a member of the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) since May 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Minnie to our Board of Directors, as she brings an exceptional breadth of experience and expertise to our team," said Jonathan Thon, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of STRM.BIO. "As a member of our SAB, she was an important resource for our leadership team in terms of regulatory strategy, and we welcome her increased involvement at STRM. Minnie will continue to provide a valuable perspective as we move closer to the clinic and our vision of bringing gene therapy to life."

Ms. Mildwoff has twenty years of experience developing products across a broad range of therapeutic areas. She currently serves as the Global Oncology Regulatory Lead for early development at Novartis after an earlier tenure in regulatory affairs at Biogen Inc. Ms. Mildwoff earned her J.D. with biomedical concentration from Suffolk University Law School, her M.S. in regulatory affairs and health policy at Massachusetts School of Pharmacy and her B.S. in biology with a neuroscience emphasis from UCLA.

"The team at STRM.BIO is advancing an impressive and game-changing platform for transforming the field of gene therapy," said Ms. Mildwoff. "The ability to deliver gene therapies in vivo, safely, and efficiently, and target hematopoietic stem cells without going to the liver is groundbreaking. I am honored to join the STRM.BIO Board and look forward to working even more closely with the leadership team and our other Board directors at this exciting time for the company."

About STRM.BIO
Based in Boston, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress. 

