STRM.BIO to Present at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

News provided by

STRM.BIO

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO announced today that Dr. Jonathan Thon, Founder and CEO, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally. STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases,

Dr. Thon will present data showing preferential targeting and selective delivery of DNA/RNA cargo to bone marrow hematopoetic stem cells (HSCs) that bypasses the liver to drive protein expression in vivo, following intravenous injection. Safety and tolerability data in large animal models show amenability of the platform to repeat dosing.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa includes more than 120 company presentations by leading public and private companies in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

The following are details regarding STRM.BIO's presentation at the conference:

Date:           Wednesday, October 11
Time:          10:00am PT
Location:    Rentschler ATMP Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of STRM.BIO's presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Savannah Bryant at [email protected] and interested media should contact Stephen Majors at [email protected].

About STRM.BIO
Based in Boston, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit STRM.BIO to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.

SOURCE STRM.BIO

Also from this source

STRM.BIO Appoints Independent Director Minnie Mildwoff, to its Board of Directors

STRM.BIO Appoints Independent Director Dawn Bell, PharmD, to its Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.