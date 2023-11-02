STRM.BIO to Present Preclinical Data on a Novel Bone Marrow/HSC-Targeted, Megakaryocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicle Delivery Platform for In Vivo Gene Therapy at ASH 2023

News provided by

STRM.BIO

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data on their novel delivery platform for in vivo gene therapy that uses megakaryocyte-derived EVs to target hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held in San Diego, California, December 9 – 12, 2023.

The data to be presented demonstrates that megakaryocyte-derived EVs:

  • Bypass the liver and preferentially target bone marrow
  • Selectively deliver pDNA and mRNA cargo to hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells to drive reporter protein expression almost exclusively in bone marrow following intravenous administration
  • Represent a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title:  Novel Bone Marrow/HSC-Targeted, Megakaryocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicle Delivery Modality for In Vivo Gene Therapy
Abstract Number: 4608
Session Title: 801 – Gene Therapies
Session Date and Time: December 9, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

About STRM.BIO 
Based in Cambridge MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress. 

SOURCE STRM.BIO

Also from this source

STRM.BIO CEO Jonathan Thon, Ph.D. to Deliver the 2023 R. D. Zeigler Innovation Research Lecture Sponsored by the Versiti Blood Research Institute

STRM.BIO CEO Jonathan Thon, Ph.D. to Deliver the 2023 R. D. Zeigler Innovation Research Lecture Sponsored by the Versiti Blood Research Institute

STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing...
STRM.BIO Presents Preclinical Data on a Novel Bone Marrow/HSPC-Targeted, Megakaryocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicle Delivery Platform for In Vivo Gene Therapy at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

STRM.BIO Presents Preclinical Data on a Novel Bone Marrow/HSPC-Targeted, Megakaryocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicle Delivery Platform for In Vivo Gene Therapy at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.