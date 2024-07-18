Strobes Security Strengthens Leadership with Renowned Industry Advisors

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strobes Security, a leading innovator in continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), today announced the strategic expansion of its Advisory Board with the appointment of four industry veterans. This move underscores Strobes Security's commitment to delivering comprehensive and future-proof security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively manage their cyber risk posture.

Venu Rao, CEO & Co-Founder of Strobes Security, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions: "We are thrilled to welcome Tanweer Surve, Mathew Biby, Tricia Shevlin, and Rob Butler to our Advisory Board. Their combined expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and empowering more organizations to leverage Strobes Secu6rity's industry-leading solutions."

Building a Powerhouse Advisory Team

The newly appointed advisors bring a wealth of experience across diverse areas of cybersecurity, technology strategy, and go-to-market (GTM) expertise. Their combined insights will be pivotal in shaping Strobes Security's future direction, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape.

Introducing the Technical Advisory Board

Tanweer Surve, Technical Advisor: With over 20 years of experience in IT leadership, Surve specializes in cloud transformation, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. His guidance will be crucial in shaping Strobes Security's product development. Surve shared, "Strobes Security's Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS) fortifies cloud security, combining ASM and RBVM to protect digital assets."

Mathew Biby, Technical Advisor: Biby brings nearly two decades of experience in information security and compliance across diverse industries. His insights into the evolving threat landscape will be vital as Strobes Security navigates the ever-changing security environment. Biby remarked, "Strobes Security centralizes vulnerability data, enhances it with threat intelligence, and offers a customized prioritization plan, saving time, money, and resources."

Introducing the GTM Advisory Board

Tricia Shevlin, GTM Advisor: A seasoned technology leader with over two decades of experience, Shevlin has a proven track record in driving technology adoption and channel sales success. Her expertise in creating CIO ecosystems and aligning business goals with technology strategy will be invaluable as Strobes Security expands its market reach. Shevlin stated, "Strobes is redefining advanced vulnerability management, empowering organizations to secure their digital assets proactively."

Rob Butler, GTM Advisor: With over a decade of experience at CrossVergence, Butler focused on transforming businesses through strategic technology solutions. His expertise in cloud communications, collaboration, data center services, network transformation, and cybersecurity aligns perfectly with Strobes Security's mission. Butler commented, "Strobes' CTEM solution offers real-time visibility into security strengths and weaknesses, positioning the company as a pioneer in cybersecurity."

About Strobes Security

Strobes Security is a leading provider of continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) solutions. Our innovative platform, Strobes RBVM, helps organizations identify and address security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. We also offer a comprehensive suite of penetration testing services (PTaaS) to further enhance cyber defenses. With Strobes as your partner, you can achieve a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

SOURCE Strobes Security