Strobes Sweeps Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2024, Taking Home Top Honors in Risk-Based Vulnerability Management, Continuous Threat Exposure Management, and Pentesting as a Service

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strobes, a leading innovator in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a triple triumphant win at the prestigious 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company secured top honors in three critical categories: Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS).

"We congratulate Strobes on being recognized as an award winner in the Risk-Based Vulnerability Management category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects the outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

This remarkable achievement underscores Strobes' unwavering dedication to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to proactively safeguard their digital assets.

Venu Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Strobes expressed his elation at the company's achievement:

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team to developing and delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. At Strobes, we are committed to empowering organizations to proactively manage their security posture."

Strobes' award-winning solutions address some of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations today:

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM): Strobes' CTEM solution provides continuous monitoring of an organization's attack surface, offering real-time insights into potential threats.

Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM): Strobes' RBVM platform streamlines complex vulnerability management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate threats efficiently.

Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS): Strobes' PTaaS offering provides organizations with on-demand access to skilled penetration testers, enabling them to identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

By offering a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, Strobes empowers organizations to build a robust security posture and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

About Strobes

Strobes simplifies cybersecurity for businesses with its industry-leading Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform. This unified solution combines Attack Surface Management (ASM), Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM). With Strobes, businesses can proactively identify and fix weaknesses, minimize attack points, and streamline security operations – all in one place.

