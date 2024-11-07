Strobes Wins Top Infosec Innovator Award for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

Strobes Security

Nov 07, 2024, 10:02 ET

Strobes Honored as Publisher's Choice in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) at 2024 InfoSec Innovator Awards

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strobes, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is honored to be recognized as the Publisher's Choice for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) at the 2024 InfoSec Innovator Awards. This prestigious accolade, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine in Orlando, underscores Strobes' innovative approach to cybersecurity and its commitment to protecting organizations against growing cyber threats.

In today's threat-heavy environment, proactive security measures have become essential. Strobes' CTEM platform empowers organizations to continuously monitor, identify, and manage vulnerabilities before they escalate into critical risks. By providing comprehensive real-time visibility, CTEM enables organizations to not only detect potential weaknesses but also prioritize and remediate them effectively, reinforcing their overall security posture.

"At Strobes, we're reshaping how businesses approach cybersecurity risk" said Venu Rao, CEO & Co-Founder of Strobes. "Our CTEM platform is designed to help organizations uncover, prioritize, and address potential risks in real-time, allowing them to stay ahead of emerging threats. This award is a testament to our commitment to developing solutions that truly transform cybersecurity management."

Enterprises trust Strobes' CTEM platform to continuously assess and mitigate vulnerabilities, reducing the likelihood of costly breaches and ensuring protection for both financial and reputational assets. With seamless integration across 120+ security tools, Strobes provides a unified view of risk, streamlining compliance and enabling organizations to address potential threats with confidence.

About Strobes
Strobes is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) company offering a robust suite of solutions, including Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), Attack Surface Management (ASM), Application Security Posture Management(ASPM), and Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS). Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Strobes integrates seamlessly with over 120 security tools, providing real-time threat insights to enhance risk management and maintain compliance. To learn more, visit www.strobes.co.

