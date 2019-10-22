Stroke Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn Among Top Programs Nationwide

An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. Its accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality and reflects an organization's commitment to meeting certain high-level performance standards.

"The outcome of this review by The Joint Commission confirms that our stroke rehabilitation team is unparalleled," says Vincent Cavallaro, vice president of neurology and rehabilitation services at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. "We have continually strived to provide exceptional care, and we've set ourselves apart as a model for other institutions. Overall, The Joint Commission recognized our program as being among the top 10 in the country."

NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn is the only facility in New York, New Jersey, and New England, to have both a stroke rehabilitation program and Comprehensive Stroke Center certified by The Joint Commission, setting it apart from all other healthcare facilities in the greater New York City area.

Steven R. Flanagan, MD, the Howard A. Rusk Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine and chair of Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Health, applauds the exceptional work the rehabilitation team has done, from the nursing staff to the therapists to the physicians.

"It takes a cohesive, coordinated team to deliver the high standard of care available at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn," he says. "Recovering from a severe brain injury requires a comprehensive team of professionals to restore physical and cognitive abilities, and our Rusk Rehabilitation team is more equipped than any other to ensure patients can recuperate quickly."

In concert with the Comprehensive Stroke Center, NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn has continued to raise the bar for quality and safety, and The Joint Commission has recognized that progress.

Jeffrey S. Fine, MD, chief of rehabilitation at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, says both the inpatient and outpatient services provided in Brooklyn have continued to grow and develop new protocols while delivering exceptional outcomes.

"Our patients have consistently indicated above benchmark satisfaction rates with our program and our staff," says Fine. "We've implemented performance and safety initiatives that continue to improve the patient experience, ensure the best possible outcomes, and get our patients back home quickly. We are proud of what we have accomplished and continue to build on each day."

The certification recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for stroke rehabilitation. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

"Stroke Rehabilitation Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke rehabilitation patients."

