Strolid announces former Singapore omnichannel AI company CGO Ken Herron as CMO

SALEM, N.H., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global sales services and technology company Strolid today announced former Singapore omnichannel AI company UIB Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Ken Herron has joined the Strolid Leadership Team as Strolid's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With proven experience unleashing people's creativity to achieve successful business transformation and growth, strategic hire Herron will help Strolid accelerate its expansion from selling BDC services to US automotive dealers to selling services and technology to companies and governments worldwide to increase revenue and market share.

Strolid Founder and CEO Vin Micciche said, "Ken brings Strolid over 30 years of technology industry product, sales, and marketing experience. Starting his career with AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya, Ken was real estate franchisor Realogy's Vice President of Interactive Strategies and dating website company Online Buddies' CMO, before co-founding social software company SocialGrow, later acquired by omnichannel AI company UIB where he served as their CGO for ten years. Ken is unique in his ability to help companies and governments use new technologies to develop stronger emotional connections with their stakeholders – at scale."

"Strolid's vCons technology manages the data for AI across all industry verticals." - Strolid Founder & CEO Vin Micciche Post this

Strolid CMO Ken Herron said, "I am honored to serve Strolid's customers, resellers, partners, and stakeholders as CMO, and excited about this opportunity to use my experience as a human and AI performance coach to lead this incredible, forward-thinking company into its next stage of growth. In just three short years, visionary Strolid invented, patented, made open source – and a global IETF standard – the PDF for virtualized conversations, vCons. Since its founding ten years ago, Strolid has been a leader in using innovative new technologies to empower people by unlocking customer conversations. Creating vCons for auto dealers allows Strolid to do this for others – every business and government needs Strolid's technology to listen to their customers and citizens."

Added Micciche, "Having created, sold, and launched hundreds of conversational and generative AI use cases for customers globally, Ken will help Strolid customers and governments connect with their customers and citizens. Strolid is at an exciting point in its journey, as our vCons technology manages the data for AI across all industry verticals, from automotive to retail and more, increasing sales and delighting stakeholders by giving Strolid's customers the ability to listen to people at scale."

Strolid CMO Ken Herron will be based in Orlando, Florida.

About Strolid Inc.

Founded in 2014, leading global sales services and technology company Strolid unlocks the value of customer conversations to increase sales. We enable our business and government customers to listen to conversations at scale and manage the data for AI.

For auto dealers, Strolid engages car buyers, offering a non-automated, human (with real people!) solution that provides a strong customer experience and builds solid relationships. Our complete solution for customer engagement works across every communications channel (i.e., voice, video, and messaging), AI platform, CRM system, and language for every department. We continually train and upskill our agents – resulting in a dedicated, talented workforce augmenting our customers' teams. Many of our people have worked together in auto dealerships and at Strolid for over twenty years, carrying a deep expertise in dealer operations, allowing us to be truly helpful to the customers outside the dealership.

Strolid boasts one of the most innovative engineering departments in the industry, creating, patenting, and making open source, the global industry standard for storing conversations – virtualized conversations (vCons). To learn more, visit Strolid at http://www.strolid.com and contact Strolid at [email protected] .

