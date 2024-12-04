Strolid appoints Jason Branham as Chief Revenue Officer and Joe Furnari as Chief Operations Officer

SALEM, N.H., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech-enabled automotive service company Strolid today announced the appointments of Jason Branham as its new Chief Review Officer (CRO) and Joe Furnari as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO). With over 50 years of combined automotive sector and enterprise software leadership experience, Branham and Furnari bring extensive, diverse knowledge and expertise to their new roles at Strolid.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason and Joe to the Strolid executive leadership team," said Strolid Founder and CEO Vin Micciche. "Their proven track records of implementing innovative strategies and fostering cultures of excellence align perfectly with our company's values and vision to improve customer experiences through genuine customer interactions."

Strolid CRO Jason Branham

"I am excited to join Strolid and contribute to its continued success," said Jason Branham, newly appointed CRO of Strolid. "The automotive industry is rapidly evolving. I look forward to leveraging my dealership experience to drive Strolid's revenue initiatives and further solidify its position as the leader in leveraging people, processes, and technology to help dealers sell more vehicles."

As CRO, Branham will lead Strolid's global growth strategies across all business units. His profound understanding of automotive market trends, consumer behavior, and sales dynamics will be instrumental in shaping the company's future. Branham's deep experience in building high-performing teams and fostering strategic partnerships will be pivotal as Strolid continues to expand its footprint and deliver exceptional value to its growing customer base.

Throughout his 32-year career in retail automotive, Branham has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive revenue growth and optimize business operations. His experience spans Fortune 500 executive leadership positions and private capital-owned dealerships, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the automotive industry's diverse landscape.

Strolid COO Joe Furnari

"I am excited and honored to join Strolid at this pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory," said Joe Furnari, newly appointed COO of Strolid. "During the last ten years, Strolid has established itself as an industry pioneer and leader. I have been impressed with every member of Strolid, from the executive team to our employees worldwide. I look forward to driving continuous business process improvement across our organization and accelerating our company-wide AI transformation to expand the value to our customers, partners, and investors."

As COO, Furnari will oversee Strolid's global operations and finance and drive strategic initiatives to support the company's continued growth and innovation in the automotive service and enterprise software industries. Furnari's appointment comes as Strolid launches its vCons (Virtualized Conversations) solutions. His extensive background in driving financial strategy and operational excellence for high-growth technology companies will be invaluable as Strolid continues to scale its business to deliver pioneering solutions to its customers. "I am excited to work with the talented team to increase operational efficiency, foster innovation, and drive increased profitability for our stakeholders. Together, we will continue to improve customer experiences to position Strolid as a dynamic growth engine for our customers and solidify our position as an industry leader," said Furnari.

Furnari brings over 25 years of extensive strategic, financial, and operational experience to Strolid, having served in leadership roles with private and publicly held organizations. Most recently, Furnari served as Employ's Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Furnari held financial leadership positions at high-growth companies, including Dynatrace, Mimecast, Wyless, and Nuance Communications.

Branham and Furnari will report directly to Micciche.

