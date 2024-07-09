Strolid launches its first product release, Strolid Portal for auto dealers

SALEM, N.H., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech-enabled automotive service company Strolid today announced its first product release, the Strolid Portal for auto dealers. Using actual customer conversations, the Strolid Portal enables deep operational insights into the entirety of dealerships, revealing improvement opportunities. Based on the upcoming IETF Internet Standard for Virtualized Conversations (vCons), the Strolid portal responsibly handles sensitive data, which is critical for ensuring regulatory compliance when using AI. Available today to all Strolid Sales and Service BDC customers, the Strolid Portal allows dealers to listen to customers at scale. The benefit to Strolid's dealers is more sales and service income and better sales productivity from a better understanding of their customers.

"The Strolid Portal's vCon-driven insights and data help dealers sell more cars." -Strolid Founder and CEO Vin Micciche Post this Strolid Founder and CEO Vin Micciche from the June 11, 2024, TADSummit Podcast "Truth in AI, Strolid, Papa in a Box." Used with the permission of the creators. The dominant factor in automotive retail is the critical importance of data. With prescient insight in creating vCons, Strolid can bring the latest AI/LLM innovations to sales and service BDC to help dealers better gather leads, retain existing customers, communicate with lost customers, and ultimately sell more to more customers.

Strolid Founder and CEO Vin Micciche said, "Dealers told us they need to understand what their customers are saying and what their staff members are doing in response. Dealers often rely on their marketing teams, management teams, and KPIs to understand their customers, but only from their – not their customers' – perspective. Unlocking conversations reveals customer thoughts, wants, and needs that businesses don't know – but should. To ensure the safe and responsible handling of conversations, Strolid invented vCons, creating a formal data standard for conversations. Today's AI, large language models, and machine learning systems need data. vCons simultaneously provide these systems with the critical, valuable information they are starving for with the framework to protect customers' digital rights when generative AI processes conversations. This capability is important to Strolid because our automotive BDC handles over 150,000 dealer voice conversations, emails, chats, and texts monthly."

Strolid CTO (and international vCon standard co-author) Thomas McCarthy-Howe said, "Strolid revolutionizes the customer experience through customer conversations. Conversations are real. Unbiased data. What your customers said and how they said it. The Strolid Portal with Strolid Search lets auto dealers listen – and know – at scale. We capture the conversations as vCons and transcribe the vCons – turning conversations into data so generative AI platforms can understand them. Dealers search conversations for any term, including what each person said in the conversation, the conversations' metadata, and customer, dealer, and agent names and phone numbers. For example, a dealer can find out who is interested in a particular vehicle by searching the vehicle's stock number to get a summary of the call and listen to the call recording. Dealers can also search conversations for lead sources, vehicle stock numbers, email addresses, and more. With the Strolid Portal, dealers can instantly review all related communications in a concise transcript. Strolid has an accelerated product development roadmap and looks forward to releasing additional vCon-based applications to Strolid dealers throughout the second half of this year."

Added Micciche, "With 40 years of automotive sales experience and listening to tens of thousands of calls as Strolid's Head of Quality Assurance, my father was the inspiration to create the Strolid Portal, 'Papa in a Box.' Dealers need to know what their customers are saying and how their staff handles them, and the Strolid Portal provides them with this capability. By listening and knowing what customers say, the Strolid Portal makes Strolid BDC critical and irreplaceable to our dealers because vCon-driven insights and data from the Strolid Portal will help Strolid BDC dealers increase their productivity to sell more cars."

Strolid is proudly based in Salem, New Hampshire.

About Strolid Inc.

Founded in 2014, leading tech-enabled automotive service company Strolid unlocks the value of customer conversations to increase sales. We enable our business and government customers to listen to conversations at scale and manage the data for AI.

For auto dealers, Strolid engages car buyers, offering a non-automated, human (with real people!) solution that provides a strong customer experience and builds solid relationships. Our complete solution for customer engagement works across every communications channel (i.e., voice, video, and messaging), AI platform, CRM system, and language for every department. We continually train and upskill our agents – resulting in a dedicated, talented workforce augmenting our customers' teams. Many of our people have worked together in auto dealerships and at Strolid for over twenty years, carrying a deep expertise in dealer operations, allowing us to be truly helpful to the customers outside the dealership.

Strolid boasts one of the most innovative engineering departments in the industry, creating the global internet standard for Virtualized Conversations (vCons). To learn more, visit Strolid at https://strolid.com/the-strolid-difference/ and contact Strolid at [email protected].

Media Contact

Mr. Ken Herron (US)

Strolid Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Strolid, Inc.