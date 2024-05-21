Strolid names former auto dealer owner and executive Nicholaos Gouvouniotis Division Vice President

SALEM, N.H., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global sales services and technology company Strolid today named former auto dealer owner and executive Nicholaos Gouvouniotis Division Vice President. With proven experience turning underperforming automotive stores into national leaders, strategic hire Gouvouniotis will help Strolid anticipate and meet the evolving needs of the auto industry to increase market share.

Strolid Founder and CEO Vin Micciche said, "Nicholaos brings over 25 years of automotive industry experience. He has a record-breaking career history, starting from the bottom and earning his way to the top — from Salesperson, Finance Manager, Finance Director, Used Car Manager, Desk Manager, General Sales Manager, General Manager, Multi-Store General Manager, Vice President of Operations, Chief Operating Officer, to Dealer Principal-Owner. Nicholaos gets it. He moves and thinks like a dealer. He's a car guy."

Strolid Division Vice President Nicholaos Gouvouniotis said, "I am honored to serve Strolid's stakeholders as Division Vice President and excited about the opportunity to use my experience coaching and developing teams and leveraging data-driven insights to inform decision-making to lead this innovative company into its next growth phase for automotive and other Business Development Center (BDC) customers. Having worked in the automotive dealer space for over 25 years, I see dealers need to reinvent their processes with technology to increase sales. Strolid has been a leader for over a decade, guiding innovation, inspiring progress, and helping dealers redefine what is possible with outsourced BDC services."

Added Micciche, "Nicholaos can relate to the dealer's perspective because he was one. Strolid is in an exciting space, as we see the increasing use of technology, including AI, to empower people in all industries to increase sales by giving them the capabilities to understand and leverage customer conversations in real-time."

Nicholaos Gouvouniotis will be based in New Jersey.

About Strolid Inc.

Founded in 2013, leading global sales services and technology company Strolid unlocks the value of customer conversations to increase sales. We enable our business and government customers to listen to conversations at scale and manage the data for AI.

For auto dealers, Strolid engages car buyers, offering a non-automated, human (with real people!) solution that provides a strong customer experience and builds solid relationships. Our complete solution for customer engagement works across every communications channel (i.e., voice, video, and messaging) and language for every department. We continually train and upskill our agents – resulting in a dedicated, talented workforce augmenting our customers' teams. Many of our people have worked together in auto dealerships and at Strolid for over twenty years, carrying a deep expertise in dealer operations, allowing us to be truly helpful to the customers outside the dealership.

Strolid boasts one of the most innovative engineering departments in the industry, creating, patenting, and making open source, the global industry standard for storing conversations – virtualized conversational containers (vCons). To learn more, visit Strolid at http://www.strolid.com and contact Strolid at [email protected].

