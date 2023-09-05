Stroller Wagon Market size is estimated to grow by USD 160.81 million between 2022 to 2027 | The emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers drives market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Sep, 2023, 00:45 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Stroller Wagon Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 160.81 million. The growth of the Stroller Wagon Market is primarily driven by disposable income with increasing urbanization. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are experiencing a notable rise in disposable income, increased awareness and investment in products like stroller wagons. This trend is particularly prominent due to the shifting lifestyle dynamics from rural to urban areas, accompanied by improved living standards and greater accessibility to technology. These factors are expected to continue driving the stroller wagon market throughout the forecast period. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stroller Wagon Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stroller Wagon Market 2023-2027

Stroller Wagon Market segmentation

Distribution Channel

Capacity

Geography

  • Online
  • Offline

 

  • 2-seater
  • 4-seater

 

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

 

Stroller Wagon Market drivers, trends and challenges

Market driver - The rise in disposable income and growing urbanization drives the market growth.

Market trends - The emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers is a key trend in the market.

Market challenges - The increase in the availability of counterfeit products is challenging market growth.

For more information on the market driver, trends and challenges, get the sample report here for free

Stroller Wagon Market major companies

  • Baby Trend Inc.
  • Bugaboo North America Inc.
  • Delta Children Products Corp.
  • Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd
  • Keenz Stroller Wagons
  • Kids2 Inc.
  • Mahoning Valley Manufacturing Inc.
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Trulee Family
  • Veer Gear LLC
  • Westfield Outdoors
  • Wonderfold Wagon

To find out about how these companies are contributing to the market growth, download the free sample report here

The Stroller Wagon Market is set for remarkable growth in the forecasted period. The factors such as rising disposable income, urbanization, and a growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products. Despite challenges by counterfeit products, the market's trajectory remains positive, with evolving consumer preferences and strategic initiatives shaping its landscape. The market's expansion is expected to be particularly significant in regions like Europe, where changing lifestyles and increased spending on leisure products continue to drive adoption. As the market grows, continuous innovation and strategic adaptations will be essential for companies to capture a larger share in this dynamic and evolving industry. 

Buy the report now to get detailed insights into the Stroller Wagon Market with our comprehensive analysis report

Related reports:

Baby Stroller and Pram Market: The baby stroller and pram market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,438.82 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Baby Carrier Market: The Global Baby Carrier Market Size is estimated to grow by USD 263.71 million at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market is to grow by USD 161.75 million from 2022 to 2027 | Europe to contribute 33% of the market growth - Technavio

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is to grow by USD 13.55 million from 2022 to 2027 | The need for region-specific crash tests due to varying safety standards to boost market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.