Stroly, a Japanese startup, releases an interactive map with real-time GPS features for the biggest scale conference in the world, SXSW!

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing from last year, Stroly is participating in SXSW (South by Southwest) Conference and Festivals event that is taking place in the city of Austin, Texas as the official map sponsor. The map displays more than 2,000 pieces of useful information about all the available conferences, events, exhibits, and transportation. It will be available online through Stroly's map platform, making the graphic map usable with real-time GPS location information.

Stroly Inc., (Head office: Kyoto, Japan, Co-CEO: Machi Takahashi) developer and operator of an online map platform service, participated as the only Japanese startup in a highly competitive pitch event of SXSW 2019 that selected only 50 finalists out of 800 submissions. With its innovative services, Stroly will continue to contribute to the SXSW 2020 where global leaders bring together new ideas from around the world.

SXSW is held throughout the downtown Austin area including exhibitions of new technologies, and festivals of music and films. In this grand-scale event, Stroly provides interactive experiences of over 2,000 events information via mobile devices.

An official map with all the conferences, live concerts, facilities with exhibits, and modes of transportation available is an important source of information for participants. More than 45,000 maps are handed out during the multiple-day event.

With the patented technology developed by Stroly, maps available online not only have the same design as those printed on paper but add the feature of GPS coordinates in real time to make the experience of the official map interactive via mobile devices.

Moreover, users are able to zoom in/out, scroll over the map, and display a variety of information about movie theaters, hotels, stages, modes of transportation, food recommendations, and locations of sponsor booths with Landmark pins to move smoothly from one place to the other.

Stroly will be exhibiting their service and service features at the Trade Show event, March 15th to the 18th. You can find them at Booth #1445.

For more information on the Stroly service, stop by the on-site booth or the local Austin staff (with both Japanese and English speakers).

---

Trade Show booth information:

Date and time: March 15-18, 2020 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Location: Austin Convention Center 1F, booth 1445 on the Trade Show floor

Local information will also be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook

ENG: https://www.facebook.com/stroly.international/

JPN: https://www.facebook.com/stroly.japan/

Twitter

ENG: https://twitter.com/StrolyInter

JPN: https://twitter.com/Stroly_Map

About SXSW:

In the city of Austin, Texas in the US, SXSW is held in March and is an international conference and festival combining music, movies, and interactive events. In more than twenty years since it started in 1987, the ten-day event has become world-famous, attracting over 100,000 people from around the world.

All of downtown Austin is used throughout the event in the multiple convention centers, hotels, shops, and live music galleries. Dedicated buses and public transportation methods are an essential part of SXSW given its broad area, and this has made official maps even more necessary.

SXSW 2020

Event duration: Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22

http://www.sxsw.com

About Stroly:

Since February 2017, the launch of Stroly α version, Stroly developed and operates an online map platform that is widely used in Japan, Europe, the US, and throughout Asia. Stroly supports and develops the communication of local brands and planning for corporations, and with its advanced capabilities, the company has patented a number of technologies for producing maps.

In March 2019, Stroly was chosen as the finalist for the Pitch of Entertainment and Content category in the SXSW (South by Southwest) International Conference and Festivals event in the United States.

With our motto of "share the way we see the world", Stroly hires engineers, designers, and others with a variety of skills from many different countries, and develops products that are used globally.

See below regarding press inquiries or interview requests

Stroly, Inc.

109-1 Kanegaecho, Shimogyo, Kyoto, Japan 600-8258

URL: http://stroly.jp

Company representative: Machi Takahashi, Founder, Co-CEO

Media Contact:

Nao Myoshu

Stroly Inc.

hello@stroly.jp

At SXSW: Giovanna Paolinelli, Nao Myoshu

Austin Convention Center 1F, booth 1445 on the Trade Show floor

SOURCE Stroly

