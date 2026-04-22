STROM Group launches AWŪ and establishes itself in North American urban wellness

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - STROM Group, a Canadian leader in wellness, announces the opening of its first two AWŪ urban sanctuaries on April 22, 2026, in Brossard (Quartier DIX30) and in Québec (Sainte-Foy district). This double launch marks the beginning of a deliberate North American expansion, with Canadian and U.S. markets already targeted for 2027.

A New Category of Urban Wellness

AWŪ, YOUR WORLD AWAITS (CNW Group/STROM Group)

With AWŪ, STROM Group expands the boundaries of wellness by creating a new category. For the first time in North America, a brand built specifically for the city brings together under one roof a full thermal cycle, a movement studio, treatments, healthy dining, and social living spaces in a format designed to integrate naturally into the rhythm of modern urban life.

This launch responds to a clear and lasting market signal: across North America, people are redefining their relationship with wellness. Soft wellness (accessible, inclusive, and detached from any notion of performance) is emerging as one of the most powerful trends of the decade. AWŪ is precisely built to meet this aspiration, with the signature of excellence that has defined STROM Group for over fifteen years.

"The launch of AWŪ marks a defining moment in STROM Group's evolution. By adding an urban banner to its portfolio of complementary brands from destination Nordic spas to experiential urban formats, the Group extends its geographic reach, broadens its audience, and deepens its ability to accompany individuals at every stage of their wellness journey."

-- Emilie Lefebvre-Morasse, VP Marketing & Sales, STROM Group

A Model Built for the City

AWŪ is built on a differentiated development model, designed to weave into the urban fabric and become part of it. Whereas destination Nordic spas invite an escape, AWŪ plants itself at the heart of dynamic neighbourhoods in carefully designed spaces that fully embody the brand's identity and purpose.

Each AWŪ sanctuary is built on four pillars:

An urban-adapted footprint: compact, modular, and integrated into existing city environments;

A complete wellness offering under one roof: full thermal cycle, treatments, movement, healthy dining, and relaxing social areas;

Accessibility designed for everyday life: experience formats tailored to fit seamlessly into city dwellers' daily routines;

A living, evolving programming: classes, workshops, seasonal rituals, and events.

The first two sanctuaries in Québec, with an annual guest capacity of over 100,000, are foundational pilot projects onto which future expansions will be deployed in other Canadian and North American markets.

A Strategic Pillar for STROM Group

With over 10 establishments, nearly one million visitors annually, and a team of 1,500, STROM Group stands today as one of the most influential wellness operators in North America, and AWŪ is the next chapter of that ambition.

"For over 15 years, we have been creating spaces that help individuals find balance. AWŪ is the natural next step in our mission and will allow us to offer our expertise to the heart of major urban centres where people live and work. The market seeks it, and we are ready to fulfill that demand."

-- Guillaume Lemoine, President and Founder, STROM Group

A North American Expansion Already in Motion

Building on its two Québec openings, STROM Group confirms its intention to deploy AWŪ in several major urban markets across Canada and the United States. The Seattle region is among the first international destinations in the Group's sights, a city whose culture of outdoor living, innovation, and wellness aligns naturally with AWŪ's identity.

Each location will be selected with the same rigour that has defined the Group's growth: the right neighbourhoods, the right partners, and an experience that fully embodies the AWŪ promise.

Québec Expertise, Global Ambitions

With AWŪ, STROM Group sets the direction for a new era in urban wellness born in Québec, built for the world. The Group is bringing to the North American stage a model of experience refined over more than fifteen years: a signature grounded in architecture, sensory quality, and an authentic vision of human balance, one the world is beginning to recognize.

About STROM Group

Founded in 2009 in Montréal, Canada, STROM Group has experienced steady growth, marked by the development of iconic locations and strategic acquisitions, achieving a total of 10 wellness centres and spas operating under various brands.

The Group now brings together 1,500 talented individuals and welcomes nearly one million visitors annually. Its mission is to offer wellness experiences that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities.

Committed to disciplined growth, the Group is actively pursuing its expansion across Canada and beyond.

SOURCE STROM Group