Stromer ST2: Out of the House, Onto Your Bike

"Completely redesigned for 2021, the Stromer ST2 e-bike replaces the previous model by forging new paths in terms of features and technology," said Dan Delehanty, General Manager, North America at Stromer. "The first Stromer bike with a Gates Carbon Drive Belt, the ST2 combines the best in power, range, design, digital connectivity, comfort, and safety. Whether you work in an office or remotely, the ST2 delivers a premium riding experience for your commute or recreational outings. The low-maintenance equipment is ideal for daily activities, whatever they may consist of in today's new normal."

Features of the new Stromer ST2 S-Pedelec e-bike include:

Powerful and comfortable travel

750-watt rear-wheel CYRO motor accelerates up to approximately 28 mph

Virtually silent cruising due to the Gates Carbon Drive Belt

Carbon belt is durable, free from oil and low maintenance

5-speed hub gear with grip shift twist shifters that can be shifted both while driving or standing still

Large-volume 27.5 inch tires provide high directional stability

Suspension fork and suspension seatpost can be configured as factory options for additional riding comfort

618Wh battery with range of up to 75 miles, which can be optionally expanded to over 100 miles

Independent design and smart technology

The ST2 offers safety and comfort through digital connectivity, helping to make any rider feel more at ease once they reach their destination.

Low-beam and high-beam headlight, rear light with brake light, and an LED daylight running light, newly integrated into the head tube

Integrated touchscreen display in the head tube displays current speed, battery level, bike location, and more

Free, cloud-based Stromer OMNI Connect platform that works over the ST2's touch display and the smartphone app

Offers triple anti-theft protections, GPS localization, Smartlock, over-the-air updates and ride statistics with 3G and Bluetooth connectivity

Removable keyless battery

Availability & Pricing

The Stromer ST2 is available now from authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada in royal blue and dark gray. Starting at $5,699, the bike is available in two frame designs and multiple sizes and can be adapted for individual needs through various factory options. To find a dealer near you, visit www.StromerBike.com.

About Stromer

For the Swiss brand Stromer, "Swissness" is a promise of quality, design, reliability and respect for the environment. This approach has helped Stromer become the market leader in the e-bike sector in eight countries. Innovative components, smart connectivity and a unique design make all models an efficient, exciting and high-quality way of getting from A to B. Making bikes for people who want to get things done and who also enjoy being on the go themselves.

Stromer – Drive the difference: Instead of passively waiting for time to pass in the car or on public transportation, riders use their commute for enjoying errands, fitness and reducing stress, thereby turning this supposed wasted time into quality time.

