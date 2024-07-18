Strong 1st Half Sets Paulaner USA Up for a Robust Oktoberfest Season in 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulaner USA, the importer of the iconic Paulaner and Hacker Pschorr brands, is reporting strong first half results and anticipates a record breaking 2024 Oktoberfest season.

Paced by strong chain store commitments and accelerating independent channel distribution gains, the importer reported 1st half depletion results of +16.0% for the Paulaner Brand Family.

"Our spring resets in both chain grocery and big box retailers were instrumental in this result. What is particularly noteworthy however were our distribution gains in both chains and independent retailers which were up 7% for the brand family," stated Steve Hauser, President and CEO of Paulaner USA.

Consumer pull through as measured by IRI indicates that PUSA's retail distribution progress bodes well for the Paulaner Family moving forward. "Our IRI totals are keeping pace with our depletion and distribution gains at +9.4% through June," continued Hause. "We now rank among the Top 10 European imports, and we posted the fastest growth rate among that group during the first 6 months of 2024."

With Oktoberfest season already beginning at retail, the importer anticipates strong demand for its Paulaner Brand family, which is the leading seller of beer at the world-famous Munich Oktoberfest. "We already have a record number of orders and are almost sold out on our most popular sku's of this year's Oktoberfest products. While we hope to satisfy all our distributors and retailers demands, we certainly are pleased with our progress," concluded Hauser.

More information about can be found at www.paulanerusa.com or follow us on:

Paulaner USA Instagram: @Paulanerusa https://www.instagram.com/paulanerusa/

Paulaner USA Facebook: @Paulanerusa www.facebook.com/paulanerusa

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller's. More information can be found at http://paulanerusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

Media Contact:

Kelley DeVincentis

973-650-7663

[email protected]

SOURCE Paulaner USA