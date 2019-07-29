Strong addition: The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Like the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S models, the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet are powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat six engine. In the 911 Carrera models, it is fitted with model-specific turbochargers, developing 379 hp at 6,500 rpm (nine horsepower more than the previous 911 Carrera models) and 331 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,950 to 5,000 rpm. Fitted with the standard 8-speed PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung) transmission, the 2020 911 Carrera accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. When equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, this time drops to 3.8 seconds. Both times represent an improvement of 0.2 seconds compared to the previous 911 Carrera Coupe with PDK. The 2020 911 Carrera Cabriolet offers similar performance, reaching 60 mph from standstill in just 4.2 seconds, and in 4.0 seconds flat when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Top track speed is 182 mph for the 911 Carrera and 180 mph for the 911 Carrera Cabriolet.

The new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet are equipped with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management). Like on the 911 Carrera S and 4S models, the electronically variable damping system comes standard and offers two selectable modes, "Normal" and "Sport", emphasizing ride quality and handling. The wheels on the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet feature a staggered diameter, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. They are fitted with 235/40 ZR 19 and 295/35 ZR 20 tires, respectively. Larger wheels with a staggered 20/21-inch diameter (standard on 911 Carrera S and 4S models) are optionally available. The standard internally ventilated and perforated grey cast-iron brake rotors on the 2020 911 Carrera models measure 13.0 inches front and rear and feature black four-piston calipers. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) can be ordered as an extra. Like on the S models, Wet Mode is included as standard equipment. This function automatically detects water on the road, preconditions the stability control and anti-lock brake systems accordingly, and warns the driver. The driver can then call up vehicle settings particularly suited for wet roads at push of a button, or by means of the mode switch on the steering wheel (when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package).

Visually, the 911 Carrera models are characterized by the same striking design cues as the more powerful S variants, such as the clearly defined fender arches and front luggage compartment lid with a recess reminiscent of classic 911 models, as well as the full-width LED light strip stretching across the rear. The only visual distinction between the standard 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S/4S derivatives are the exhaust openings in the rear fascia. To differentiate between the engine variants, the standard 911 Carrera models feature one rectangular, single-tube tailpipe on each side, while the S models are fitted with a set of round twin-tailpipes on each side. The optional Sport Exhaust system distinguished by two oval tailpipes can be ordered for all models.

Inside, the new 911 Carrera shares the interior with the previously introduced S models, including re-designed seats, the traditional centrally positioned tachometer, and the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9 inch touch screen and improved connectivity. A control panel of five buttons with the look of classic toggle switches creates the transition to the center console controls.

The 2020 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet are available to order now and are expected to reach U.S. dealers in early 2020. The MSRP for the 911 Carrera is $97,400, while the 911 Carrera Cabriolet retails for $110,200 – both not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. The all-wheel drive versions of these models will be announced soon.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

