Strong AI Growth in Q4 Cloud: per Liftr Insights data

Liftr Insights data puts objective numbers to AI growth across the globe.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, has revealed a strong growth of AI in the cloud when it comes to AI options and AI costs.

The quarter is not over, but Liftr Insights data is already showing strong signs for AI in Cloud in Q4. The number of unique AI instances types has increased 11.3% over the last three months. Liftr Insights data show the bulk of this growth began in the second half of September 2024.

Smart analysts leverage objective data about AI Post this Liftr Insights provides unique data for decision support about AI

While the power and performance of AI accelerators has increased sharply over the past few years, so has the price. The recent average price per AI accelerator core was $2.75, up from a low point of $2.30 at the end of 2023, and the highest point since the end of 2020 according to detailed Liftr Insights' half a decade of historical records.

"We work with corporate clients to find the right type of data to enable them to make and support financial decisions," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "They need to know about comparative offerings, global availability, and, of course, prices to improve their bottom lines."

While the bulk of instances are based on NVIDIA, Liftr Insights data expose the presence AMD has begun making with its MI300X in specific regions of the globe. Liftr customers also see instances by Intel and Qualcomm as well as home-grown AI instances by AWS and Google.

"Smart analysts leverage objective data about AI," says Schadt. "Liftr Insights offers the precise intelligence they need."

The data also show where growth is happening. For example, the number of types of AI instances has increased by 9.1% in Africa since the end of 2023, and the price per AI GPU has increased from $2.39 to $3.18 throughout that period. This is significantly higher than the rates closer to $2.00 only a few years prior.

"Corporations making financial decisions about AI infrastructure seek this type of information," says Schadt. "They want reliable, objective sources to finalize their budgets and forecasts. They only wish they had Liftr Insights data sooner."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, Google, and Qualcomm.

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Cloud Components Tracker, Intelligence Compute Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks, or service marks of their respective companies:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Alibaba Cloud

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Tencent Cloud

CoreWeave

Lambda

Vultr

Intel Corporation

Ampere Computing

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

AMD

ARM

SOURCE Liftr Insights