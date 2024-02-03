Strong Alliance! GAC R&D Center and BatteroTech Co-hold Development and Trial-operation Inception Meeting for PHEV Battery Pack Project

JIASHAN, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of December 20th, 2023, GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd) R&D Center, and BatteroTech jointly held the project development and trial-operation inception meeting for the PHEV battery pack project. Zhang Anwei, GAC R&D Center Director, Dr Zhong Kaifu, CEO of BatteroTech, and relevant corporate leaders joined the project inception meeting.

The smoothly-conducted project inception meeting sets a new milestone for the joint R&D efforts in the new-generation power batteries by BatteroTech and GAC R&D Center and marks BatteroTech's success to keep tapping new possibilities in the power battery sector.

BatteroTech Co., Ltd. is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which is invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech is dedicated to R&D, production and marketing of lithium batteries, battery modules, battery systems, etc. and committed to providing world-class solutions and services for global new energy vehicle manufacturers and electric power investors who aim to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality". BatteroTech has set up R&D Center and manufacturing Base both in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province.

