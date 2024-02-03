Strong Alliance! GAC R&D Center and BatteroTech Co-hold Development and Trial-operation Inception Meeting for PHEV Battery Pack Project

News provided by

BatteroTech

03 Feb, 2024, 17:41 ET

JIASHAN, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of December 20th, 2023, GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd) R&D Center, and BatteroTech jointly held the project development and trial-operation inception meeting for the PHEV battery pack project. Zhang Anwei, GAC R&D Center Director, Dr Zhong Kaifu, CEO of BatteroTech, and relevant corporate leaders joined the project inception meeting.

Continue Reading
Strong Alliance! GAC R&D Center and BatteroTech Co-hold Development and Trial-operation Inception Meeting for PHEV Battery Pack Project
Strong Alliance! GAC R&D Center and BatteroTech Co-hold Development and Trial-operation Inception Meeting for PHEV Battery Pack Project

The smoothly-conducted project inception meeting sets a new milestone for the joint R&D efforts in the new-generation power batteries by BatteroTech and GAC R&D Center and marks BatteroTech's success to keep tapping new possibilities in the power battery sector.

For more information, please visit BatteroTech's official website: https://en.batterotech.com/

BatteroTech Co., Ltd. is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which is invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech is dedicated to R&D, production and marketing of lithium batteries, battery modules, battery systems, etc. and committed to providing world-class solutions and services for global new energy vehicle manufacturers and electric power investors who aim to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality". BatteroTech has set up R&D Center and manufacturing Base both in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province.

SOURCE BatteroTech

Also from this source

BatteroTech's BTL Cylindrical Battery System Accelerates the Industrialization of Cylindrical Cells

BatteroTech's BTL Cylindrical Battery System Accelerates the Industrialization of Cylindrical Cells

In recent years, continuous innovations in new energy vehicle battery technology, from cell to system levels, have elevated the performance of new...
Leading Future Development of Energy Storage - BatteroTech 314Ah Cell Empowers SNEC ES+ International Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition

Leading Future Development of Energy Storage - BatteroTech 314Ah Cell Empowers SNEC ES+ International Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition

SNEC ES+ 8th (2023) International Energy Storage Technology, Equipment, and Application Conference & Exhibition unveiled its grand opening at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.