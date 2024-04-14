Strong Alliance to Practice ESG Principles | Veolia Senior Leadership Visit DataBeyond Technology

Veolia Group, based in France, a benchmark company globally offering an ecology of solutions and a Fortune Global 500 company founded in 1853, boasts operations spanning five continents. Veolia made its pioneering entry into the Chinese waste management market in the 1990s, one of the earliest global environmental companies to enter the Chinese market.

Monica Mo, the General Manager & CEO of DataBeyond Technology, stated that DataBeyond Technology, with world-leading AI intelligent equipment, is deeply empowering the solid waste recycling industry, accelerating the intelligence of the global recycling resources industry, and continuously creating societal value through tangible actions.

The two sides jointly practice ESG principles, and work hand in hand towards a sustainable future of high-quality development.

About DataBeyond

DataBeyond is a pioneering company that specializes in AI and optoelectronic integration based intelligent sorting equipment. We design, manufacture, and provide connected sorting equipment along with intelligent services customized for waste treatment and recycling. Our cutting-edge technology effectively sorts and recovers materials across various waste sectors, including MRF、MSW、WEEE、ASR、C&I、C&D、WRS、TRS.

Exhibition Information：

CHINAPLAS 2024

Join us in Shanghai, CHINA

National Exhibition and Convention Center

APRIL 23-26, 2024

Stand NO. NBO2

NPE2024: The Plastics Show

Join us in Orlando, Florida, USA

Orange County Convention Center (OCCC)

May 6-10, 2024

Stand NO. S34171D

