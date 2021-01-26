Strong Automotive Merchandising Partners with Comscore Exclusively for Local Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that full-service automotive advertising agency Strong Automotive Merchandising will be using its census-representative TV measurement at the local level. The new agreement includes Comscore's automotive advanced audiences.

"We are excited to be Strong Automotive Merchandising's exclusive currency partner for television," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Comscore's advanced audiences continue to support agencies in addressing the right audiences for their clients."

John Paul Strong, Owner and Chief Executive Officer, Strong Automotive Merchandising, is focused on "How to Dominate Screens in 2021" and shared his reasoning for moving to Comscore as their currency. "With consumers now using so many different platforms, it is essential to have data that accounts for all of them. That's why the Strong Automotive Merchandising media team is making the switch to Comscore as our primary consumer data provider," Strong said.

"Comscore represents more households and uses more accurate methods that reflect viewership across traditional TV, streaming, and the web. This cross-channel, granular data will allow our team to get a better picture of what consumers are watching in a particular market. As a result, dealers' advertising dollars will become even more impactful."

Comscore is a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender and to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. The strength of Comscore's information is driving market share expansion for Comscore's agency business, which has experienced double-digit year over year growth in new business each year since 2017.

