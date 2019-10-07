Strong Demand For Nonwovens Industry In Southeast Asia Fuels Announcement Of 2nd Edition Of ANDTEX In Bangkok

ANDTEX is supported by Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA), All Nippon Nonwovens Association (ANNA), Indonesian Nonwoven Association (INWA), Taiwan Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Association (TNFIA), Hong Kong Nonwovens Association (HKNA), Ministry of Industry (MOI), and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) to name a few.

This year the event will host 6 international trade pavilions from China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Germany and Taiwan. The exhibition floor will highlight innovations in materials and products, applications, machinery and equipment. Over 200+ exhibitors are expected. The event will bring together suppliers, manufacturers, researchers, machinery and equipment providers, vendors, and all others involved in the industry. Over 4,000 attendees from 30+ countries are expected to convene at the upcoming edition.

This year, ANDTEX will also expand its conference program. The ANDTEX 2020 Conference will run under the theme "Industry Innovation: Succeeding in Southeast Asia's Nonwovens Market" and will deliver the strategic and tactical knowhows, actionable solutions, as well as insights for navigating business opportunities in the region. It will focus on three main industry issues: new technology and market trends to secure new business, best practices for succeeding in Southeast Asia's nonwoven market, as well as developing innovative outsourcing strategies and procedures.

"Coming off a successful first edition, we are excited to see ANDTEX continue to grow. The Southeast Asian market remains one of the fasting growing sectors globally in the industry. Consumer demand is fueling rapid expansion. ANDTEX has become the ideal venue to meet the business needs of the Southeast Asian region," said organizer Ned Krause, CEO of E.J. Krause & Associates.

