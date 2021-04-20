Strong Demand for Premium Hospitality at UBS Arena is Leading to a Sellout for the 21-22 Season

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena, the metropolitan area's most anticipated live entertainment and sports venue, announced today that it is on track to sell out of its premium club inventory this summer. With just a few months before the arena opens this fall, the demand for premium continues to surge across the Tri-State area.

Eighty percent of UBS Arena's club spaces and premium suite inventory has been taken up for the inaugural 2021-22 season, including the entire inventory of the 1905 Club, one of the arena's marquee premium clubs.

"The demand for premium inventory we're seeing reinforces the immense desire that companies, their executives, clients and fans have for experiencing live events again," said Adam Campbell, Senior Vice President, Premium Sales, for UBS Arena. "The response from the Long Island community in particular has been tremendous."

In addition to the support from the Long Island community, there has been impressive demand from the greater metro NY area, including from Westchester and Fairfield Counties. The venue's central location offers more accessibility to fans across the Tri-State area than ever before. In addition to a rideshare drop-off/pick up area and MTA bus stop, UBS Arena will have the first new LIRR station in nearly 50 years, with various direct lines from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal and direct service from Grand Central Terminal upon completion of the East Side Access project.

Through its premium suites and clubs, UBS Arena will offer an unparalleled level of boutique hospitality. The amenities, hospitality and premium offerings that will be available to fans at UBS Arena are currently on display at the venue's dedicated Preview Club space in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, open to current sales prospects on an appointment-only basis.

UBS Arena's available premium experiences include:

The Loft Club: Inspired by loft spaces found in SoHo, the Loft Club sits on the main concourse offering sweeping open views of the arena floor and boasts double-height ceilings and gallery-style art exhibitions depicting icons in music and sports.

The UBS Club: Inspired by New York's traditional cocktail clubs, the UBS Club features custom and antique décor, a timeless cocktail bar, and a hot and cold exhibition kitchen. The club's private Opera-style boxes hang into the bowl and provide ideal sightlines.

The Spotlight Club: With glass walls surrounding its sides, the Spotlight Club offers the ultimate behind-the-scenes access, providing guests an up close view of the home and away teams as they come on and off of the ice.

Spotlight Suites: With an upholstered lounge area and dedicated mixologist, the Spotlight Suites serve as a private cocktail club just seconds away from front row seats, merging premium hospitality with the center of the action.

Belmont Suites: Offering the ultimate luxury experience, the Belmont Suites feature a custom-designed minibar with bottle storage, premium stadium seats, and the latest in-suite technology.

UBS Arena suite holders are given the opportunity to customize their offerings, tailored toward their specific needs and level of comfort.

For additional information on premium experiences at UBS Arena, please visit ubsarena.com/premium-hospitality/.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is New York's next premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New York Islanders. Located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the state of the art facility is projected to open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season and will host more than 150 major events annually. The arena and surrounding development are expected to create 10,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs, generating approximately $25 billion in economic activity over the term of the lease.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Sterling Project Development, UBS Arena is poised to be one of the area's – and the nation's – most prestigious and appealing venues for musical acts, events and performers of all genres, and will create a unique entertainment experience for artists and audiences alike. The venue is being constructed with a fan-first approach that leverages sophisticated engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience, high-resolution LED displays and will include the largest scoreboard in New York.

UBS Arena will offer the highest-end amenities and customer service, through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with live entertainment. Clubs and suites will have a timeless design inspired by classic, well known New York establishments and will offer premier views of the bowl. Complementing UBS Arena, Belmont Park's campus will comprise of 315,000 square feet of luxury retail and will include a 4-star boutique hotel.

UBS Arena is being built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards for New Construction. In an effort to build a greener future and minimize environmental impact, UBS Arena intends on being 100% carbon neutral, utilizing renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern seaboard.

