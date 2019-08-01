Strong Field of Riders Announced for 2019 Colorado Classic® presented by VF Corporation

"This is the deepest field and certainly the field with the most international riders," said Sean Petty, Colorado Classic Race Director. "There are riders who have major international results and accolades behind their names. We have our two previous Colorado Classic champions with Katie Hall and Sara Poidevin who've proven their ability to climb well and win at this altitude in Colorado. And the sprint finishes expected in stages 1, 3 and 4 will feature some of the fastest women in the world. It should be a really exciting race with an extremely high level of racing."

Headlining the field are defending champion, Katie Hall (USA) of the U.S. National Team; 2009 World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Tatiana Gudzero (ITA) of BePink; Amber Neben (USA) of Cogeas Mettler Look; 2017 Colorado Classic champion, Sara Poidevin (CAN) of Rally/UHC; and track super-star and multiple-time world champion, Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) from Sho-Air Twenty20.

At least 96 world-class riders are expected for the four-stage, UCI 2.1 category race which will run August 22-25 through challenging courses in Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver .

"I think [the Colorado Classic] is a step forward for us," said 2019 Colorado Classic competitor and 2018 stage-winner, Kendall Ryan (USA) from TIBCO-SVB. "It's amazing that they want to create races just for women. And I think it's really special that it's happening in the U.S. And Colorado is smack-dab in the middle and it's really special that they're creating that platform for us."

Star cyclists to watch at this year's race include:

Katie Hall ( USA ) from the U.S. National Team- Hall is the 2018 Colorado Classic winner and 2018 Amgen Tour of California winner. In 2019, Hall has already placed second at the Amgen Tour of California and 7th at the Giro Rosa, the toughest women's stage race featuring the best riders in the world.

Poidevin is the winner of the 2017 Colorado Classic. Ayesha McGowan ( USA ) from ALP Cycles Racing - McGowan's goal is to become the first African-American pro road cyclist.

- Barrera is the 2019 Mexican national road race champion. Brodie Chapman (AUS) from TIBCO-SVB- Chapman is the Australian national road race champion.

Colorado cyclists to watch include:

Erica Clevenger ( USA ) from Sho-Air Twenty20

( ) from Sho-Air Twenty20 Abby Mickey ( USA ) from Rally/UHC

( ) from Rally/UHC Liza Rachetto ( USA ) from Hagens-Berman/Supermint- Rachetto was born in Colorado

( ) from Hagens-Berman/Supermint- Rachetto was born in Heather Fischer ( USA ) from DNA Cycling

( ) from DNA Cycling Hannah Snell ( USA ) from DNA Cycling

( ) from DNA Cycling Melanie Beale ( USA ) from DNA Cycling

( ) from DNA Cycling Amy Charity ( USA ) from DNA Cycling

( ) from DNA Cycling Charlotte Backus ( USA ) from LUX/Flexential

The roster of 16 teams for the 2019 Colorado Classic will bring five international and four top-20 UCI women's elite teams as well as the top-four domestic teams in USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour rankings. This year's international field includes riders from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Colombia, Chile, Russia, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, Switzerland, France, Finland, Cyprus and several other countries.

The team roster for the 2019 Colorado Classic includes:

ALP Cycles Racing ( USA )

) Amy D. Foundation ( USA )

) BePink (ITA)*

Canyon//SRAM (GER)*

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling (RUS)*

DNA Cycling ( USA )

) Durango-Specialized-IED (MEX)

Fearless Femme ( USA )

) Hagens Berman / Supermint ( USA )*

/ Supermint ( )* LUX/Flexential ( USA )

) Point S Auto/Nokian Tyre

Rally/UHC ( USA )*

)* Sho-Air Twenty20 ( USA )*

)* Swapit Agolico (MEX)*

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank ( USA )*

)* U.S. National Team ( USA )



* Indicates UCI registered women's team

The Colorado Classic and USA Cycling have also partnered to form this year's U.S. National Team providing an opportunity for rising stars from the USA Cycling Collegiate Program to compete in the 2019 race. The U.S. National Team will be led and mentored by former college champion and Colorado Classic champion, Katie Hall .

The Colorado Classic has become increasingly important on the women's world race calendar and demand for team and rider entry into the race has been highly competitive. The race earned a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.1 category designation, one of only 13 women's races in the world to do so, which enables riders to earn points for team and individual UCI rankings and country qualification for the upcoming Olympics. The race is also on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT) , which showcases the premier domestic road calendar events in the U.S.

More than a race, the Colorado Classic is also a movement, helping to create opportunity in female professional cycling. RPM Events Group LLC, organizers of the Colorado Classic, is offering unprecedented financial support to female athletes at the 2019 event, including a higher prize purse, along with support for team expenses. With start-to-finish live video streaming coverage each day of the race, the Colorado Classic will put women's cycling and Colorado on a global stage like never before. The live stream and on-demand replays will be syndicated to fans around the world through cycling and partner websites as well as though Facebook and the race's Tour Tracker mobile app.

To learn more about the Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation, visit coloradoclassic.com or follow @coloradoclassicpro on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

