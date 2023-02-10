Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation

Record Net Income and EPS in 2022; EPS up 19% over 2021

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported record net income, net interest income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022.  Fourth quarter net income was $6.3 million, surpassing $4.8 million for the same period in 2021, resulting in net income of $22.2 million in 2022, up 14% from $19.5 million reported in 2021.  Earnings per common share were $0.84 in the fourth quarter and $2.95 for the year, above the $0.63 and $2.48 reported for the same periods a year ago, respectively.

"Isabella Bank had another outstanding year, driven by solid growth across our geographic and business portfolios and a favorable interest rate environment," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO.  "We are seeing the results of implementing our strategic plan, which led to increased market share in several markets, by investing in digital technology and new offerings."

Additional 2022 highlights:

  • Total deposits increased $33.9 million in 2022, or 2%.
  • Fourth quarter net interest income rose $2.8 million, or 21%, over the same period in 2021, and net interest income was $7.8 million in 2022, up 15% from 2021.
  • Net yield on interest earning assets reached 3.43% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.86% for the same period in 2021.
  • Asset quality also improved, with nonperforming loans at 0.04% of total loans, compared to 0.10% at the end of 2021.

"We are attracting new customers, while also expanding our offerings with current customers," Evans added.  "This is possible because of our outstanding Isabella Bank team.  We remain committed to growing with our customers and communities, just as we have since 1903.  Our reputation as a strong, reliable and community-focused bank will not change, even as we continue to evolve to provide the services our customers and communities want and need."

Operating Results

Net income: Fourth quarter 2022 net income increased 31.9% compared to the same period in 2021.  For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $22.2 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2021. 

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2022: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2022 improved by $2.8 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.  Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 19.1%, driven largely by rising interest rates.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $7.8 million to $60.5 million, up 14.8% compared to 2021.  While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined, rising interest rates and growth in available-for-sale securities led to a $5.7 million, or 9.5%, increase in gross interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021.  The Corporation continued to benefit from the significant reduction in its higher-cost borrowings — a strategic move that commenced in 2019 and contributed to a $2.1 million, or 28.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 2021.  The provision for loan loss in 2022 was $483,000 compared to a $518,000 provision reversal in 2021, when concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2022: Noninterest income decreased $336,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans.  Noninterest expenses for the quarter increased $725,000, attributed to increased compensation, equipment, and loan underwriting expenses.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $156,000 compared to 2021.  Gain on sale of mortgages decreased $1.1 million, as demand for residential mortgage originations declined due to the rising interest rate environment.  This was offset by an increase in service charges and fees of $1.1 million, with $619,000 of the increase related to mortgage servicing rights.  Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021, primarily the result of increased compensation, other losses, and donations and community relations expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.43% and 3.18% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively, compared to 2.86% and 2.87% for the same periods in 2021.  The marked improvement is a result of strategies that positioned the Bank to benefit in a rising interest rate environment, including a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.03 billion and assets under management were $2.81 billion as of December 31, 2022.  Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $264.2 million as well as $513.9 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022 totaled $1.26 billion.  Core loan growth improved $35.1 million, or 2.9%, primarily due to commercial loan growth.  Gross loans declined $36.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease of $72 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which are included in the commercial loan portfolio but are not considered a component of the Bank's core lending business.  While the Bank has experienced fluctuations in credit quality indicators in recent periods, credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans being just 0.88% of gross loans as of December 31, 2022.  Additionally, nonperforming loans at year end 2022 declined to $457,000, or 0.04% of total loans, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.10%, at December 31, 2021.

Deposits: Growth in accounts from new customers drove total deposits to $1.74 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $33.9 million, or 2.0%, since December 31, 2021.  A large percentage of this increase came in the form of demand deposits which helps to minimize total interest expense and reduce overall cost of funds.

Capital: Due to an increase in short-term and intermediate-term benchmark interest rates, unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities increased significantly during 2022.  As a result, shareholders' equity has declined, negatively impacting tangible book value.  The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.  As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.36%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.07% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.80%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7% compared to fourth quarter of 2021. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.09.  Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.50 as of December 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.77%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31
2022

December 31
2021

                                                       ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           27,420

$           25,563

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

11,504

79,767

Total cash and cash equivalents

38,924

105,330

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

580,481

490,601

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

379

1,735

Loans


Commercial

740,920

807,439

Agricultural

104,314

93,955

Residential real estate

340,885

326,361

Consumer

78,054

73,282

Gross loans

1,264,173

1,301,037

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,850

9,103

Net loans

1,254,323

1,291,934

Premises and equipment

25,553

24,419

Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,988

32,472

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,746

17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,287

48,302

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

33,586

19,982

                                                       TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,030,267

$      2,032,158

                                                       LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$         494,346

$         448,352

Interest bearing demand deposits

372,155

364,563

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

810,642

818,841

Certificates of deposit over $250

67,132

78,583

Total deposits

1,744,275

1,710,339

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

57,771

50,162

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


20,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,245

29,158

Total borrowed funds

87,016

99,320

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,766

11,451

Total liabilities

1,844,057

1,821,110

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022
and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021

128,651

129,052

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

5,005

4,545

Retained earnings

89,748

75,592

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(37,194)

1,859

Total shareholders' equity

186,210

211,048

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,030,267

$      2,032,158

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 December 31

Year Ended 

December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income






Loans, including fees

$           14,163

$           12,776

$           53,283

$           51,410

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

2,512

1,391

8,363

4,920

Nontaxable

718

684

2,808

3,077

Federal funds sold and other

522

190

1,344

706

Total interest income

17,915

15,041

65,798

60,113

Interest expense






Deposits

1,323

1,079

4,021

5,442

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

53

13

79

53

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


209

152

1,302

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

267

266

1,065

615

Total interest expense

1,643

1,567

5,317

7,412

Net interest income

16,272

13,474

60,481

52,701

Provision for loan losses

(57)

81

483

(518)

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

16,329

13,393

59,998

53,219

Noninterest income






Service charges and fees

2,115

2,125

8,730

7,614

Wealth management fees

788

797

3,005

3,071

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

229

223

884

800

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

63

235

631

1,694

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
insurance policies


121

57

271

Other

77

107

359

372

Total noninterest income

3,272

3,608

13,666

13,822

Noninterest expenses






Compensation and benefits

6,407

6,056

24,887

23,749

Furniture and equipment

1,624

1,413

6,006

5,462

Occupancy

878

935

3,691

3,661

Other

3,013

2,793

12,236

10,822

Total noninterest expenses

11,922

11,197

46,820

43,694

Income before federal income tax
expense

7,679

5,804

26,844

23,347

Federal income tax expense

1,357

1,010

4,606

3,848

NET INCOME

$              6,322

$              4,794

$           22,238

$           19,499

Earnings per common share






Basic

$                0.84

$                0.63

$                2.95

$                2.48

Diluted

$                0.83

$                0.63

$                2.91

$                2.45

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28

$                0.27

$                1.09

$                1.08

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$    1,244,972

$         14,163

4.55 %

$    1,226,192

$         12,776

4.17 %

Taxable investment securities

520,139

2,499

1.92 %

383,175

1,391

1.45 %

Nontaxable investment securities

107,508

999

3.72 %

104,115

889

3.42 %

Fed funds sold

14


4.00 %

9


0.01 %

Other

56,142

522

3.72 %

199,605

190

0.38 %

Total earning assets

1,928,775

18,183

3.77 %

1,913,096

15,246

3.19 %

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,792)




(9,082)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,312




28,852



Premises and equipment

25,382




24,534



Accrued income and other assets

63,553




109,238



Total assets

$    2,032,230




$    2,066,638















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       358,809

$              104

0.12 %

$       367,130

$                48

0.05 %

Savings deposits

635,771

535

0.34 %

584,475

157

0.11 %

Time deposits

254,604

684

1.07 %

306,817

874

1.14 %

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

55,478

53

0.38 %

60,508

13

0.09 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



— %

40,543

209

2.06 %

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,233

267

3.65 %

29,143

266

3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,333,895

1,643

0.49 %

1,388,616

1,567

0.45 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

504,791




449,766



Other

13,103




12,002



Shareholders' equity

180,441




216,254



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,032,230




$    2,066,638



Net interest income (FTE)

$         16,540




$         13,679

Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)



3.43 %




2.86 %

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$    1,249,634

$         53,283

4.26 %

$    1,208,141

$         51,410

4.26 %

Taxable investment securities

477,159

8,294

1.74 %

297,357

4,920

1.65 %

Nontaxable investment securities

107,158

3,933

3.67 %

117,997

4,235

3.59 %

Fed funds sold

10


2.42 %

5


0.02 %

Other

99,301

1,344

1.35 %

255,246

706

0.28 %

Total earning assets

1,933,262

66,854

3.46 %

1,878,746

61,271

3.26 %

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,477)




(9,396)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,708




29,139



Premises and equipment

24,648




24,760



Accrued income and other assets

81,823




109,625



Total assets

$    2,054,964




$    2,032,874















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       374,623

$              274

0.07 %

$       345,015

$              216

0.06 %

Savings deposits

630,574

1,135

0.18 %

558,102

616

0.11 %

Time deposits

270,296

2,612

0.97 %

336,094

4,610

1.37 %

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

49,974

79

0.16 %

57,453

53

0.09 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

7,863

152

1.93 %

69,342

1,302

1.88 %

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,200

1,065

3.65 %

17,000

615

3.62 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,362,530

5,317

0.39 %

1,383,006

7,412

0.54 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

482,781




416,247



Other

14,695




12,858



Shareholders' equity

194,958




220,763



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,054,964




$    2,032,874



Net interest income (FTE)

$         61,537




$         53,859

Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)



3.18 %




2.87 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Year Ended

December 31
2022

December 31
2021

December 31
2020

PER SHARE




Basic earnings

$            2.95

$            2.48

$            1.37

Diluted earnings

$            2.91

$            2.45

$            1.34

Dividends

$            1.09

$            1.08

$            1.08

Tangible book value

$          18.25

$          21.61

$          21.29

Quoted market value




High

$          26.25

$          29.00

$          24.50

Low

$          21.00

$          19.45

$          15.60

Close (1)

$          23.50

$          25.50

$          19.57

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,559,421

7,532,641

7,997,247

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,549,878

7,853,398

7,959,705

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,647,612

7,965,961

8,106,091

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




Return on average total assets

1.08 %

0.96 %

0.57 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.41 %

8.83 %

4.93 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

15.17 %

11.31 %

6.34 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.18 %

2.87 %

2.96 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)




Loans sold with servicing retained

$      264,206

$      278,844

$      301,377

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      513,918

$      516,243

$      443,967

Total assets under management

$   2,808,391

$   2,827,245

$   2,702,722

ASSET QUALITY (1)




Nonaccrual status loans

$             457

$          1,245

$          5,313

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        21,069

$        25,276

$        22,200

Foreclosed assets

$             439

$             211

$             527

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$            (264)

$             123

$            (140)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %

0.10 %

0.43 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.31 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.78 %

0.70 %

0.79 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)




Shareholders' equity to assets

9.17 %

10.39 %

11.17 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.61 %

7.97 %

8.37 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.91 %

12.07 %

12.97 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.91 %

12.07 %

12.97 %

Total risk-based capital

15.79 %

14.94 %

13.75 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

December 31
2021

Commercial

$         740,920

$         730,504

$         772,567

$         727,614

$         807,439

Agricultural

104,314

96,850

94,726

88,169

93,955

Residential real estate

340,885

334,412

329,795

328,559

326,361

Consumer

78,054

74,385

74,822

74,029

73,282

Gross loans

$      1,264,173

$      1,236,151

$      1,271,910

$      1,218,371

$      1,301,037


December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

December 31
2021

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         494,346

$         510,127

$         488,110

$         461,473

$         448,352

Interest bearing demand deposits

372,155

368,537

370,284

387,187

364,563

Savings deposits

625,734

651,129

635,397

635,195

596,662

Certificates of deposit

251,541

260,741

265,477

279,708

297,696

Internet certificates of deposit

499

499

598

598

3,066

Total deposits

$      1,744,275

$      1,791,033

$      1,759,866

$      1,764,161

$      1,710,339


December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

December 31
2021

U.S. Treasury

$         208,701

$         206,791

$         214,474

$         218,268

$         209,703

States and political subdivisions

117,512

114,000

119,649

114,015

121,205

Auction rate money market preferred

2,342

2,479

2,497

2,867

3,242

Mortgage-backed securities

39,070

41,042

45,796

49,578

56,148

Collateralized mortgage obligations

205,728

209,720

167,572

152,441

92,301

Corporate

7,128

7,201

7,602

7,750

8,002

Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value

$         580,481

$         581,233

$         557,590

$         544,919

$         490,601


December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

December 31
2021

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           57,771

$           52,479

$           47,247

$           51,353

$           50,162

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



10,000

10,000

20,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,245

29,225

29,203

29,181

29,158

Total borrowed funds

$           87,016

$           81,704

$           86,450

$           90,534

$           99,320

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended 
 December 31

Year Ended 
December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$              1,267

$              1,318

$              4,774

$              4,600

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

653

621

2,566

2,139

Freddie Mac servicing fee

163

175

669

747

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(42)

(56)

435

(184)

Other fees for customer services

74

67

286

312

Total service charges and fees

2,115

2,125

8,730

7,614

Wealth management fees

788

797

3,005

3,071

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

229

223

884

800

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

63

235

631

1,694

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance
policies


121

57

271

Other

77

107

359

372

Total noninterest income

$              3,272

$              3,608

$           13,666

$           13,822


Three Months Ended 
 December 31

Year Ended 
December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Compensation and benefits

$              6,407

$              6,056

$           24,887

$           23,749

Furniture and equipment

1,624

1,413

6,006

5,462

Occupancy

878

935

3,691

3,661

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

609

513

2,358

2,066

ATM and debit card fees

424

458

1,909

1,810

Marketing costs

244

256

1,056

939

Loan underwriting fees

364

221

1,004

849

Donations and community relations

258

253

923

705

Memberships and subscriptions

222

215

876

877

Director fees

192

198

790

703

FDIC insurance premiums

143

161

537

690

All other

557

518

2,783

2,183

Total other noninterest expenses

3,013

2,793

12,236

10,822

Total noninterest expenses

$           11,922

$           11,197

$           46,820

$           43,694

