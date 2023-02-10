Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation

Record Net Income and EPS in 2022; EPS up 19% over 2021

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported record net income, net interest income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income was $6.3 million, surpassing $4.8 million for the same period in 2021, resulting in net income of $22.2 million in 2022, up 14% from $19.5 million reported in 2021. Earnings per common share were $0.84 in the fourth quarter and $2.95 for the year, above the $0.63 and $2.48 reported for the same periods a year ago, respectively.

"Isabella Bank had another outstanding year, driven by solid growth across our geographic and business portfolios and a favorable interest rate environment," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "We are seeing the results of implementing our strategic plan, which led to increased market share in several markets, by investing in digital technology and new offerings."

Additional 2022 highlights:

Total deposits increased $33.9 million in 2022, or 2%.

in 2022, or 2%. Fourth quarter net interest income rose $2.8 million , or 21%, over the same period in 2021, and net interest income was $7.8 million in 2022, up 15% from 2021.

, or 21%, over the same period in 2021, and net interest income was in 2022, up 15% from 2021. Net yield on interest earning assets reached 3.43% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.86% for the same period in 2021.

Asset quality also improved, with nonperforming loans at 0.04% of total loans, compared to 0.10% at the end of 2021.

"We are attracting new customers, while also expanding our offerings with current customers," Evans added. "This is possible because of our outstanding Isabella Bank team. We remain committed to growing with our customers and communities, just as we have since 1903. Our reputation as a strong, reliable and community-focused bank will not change, even as we continue to evolve to provide the services our customers and communities want and need."

Operating Results

Net income: Fourth quarter 2022 net income increased 31.9% compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $22.2 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2021.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2022: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2022 improved by $2.8 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 19.1%, driven largely by rising interest rates.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $7.8 million to $60.5 million, up 14.8% compared to 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined, rising interest rates and growth in available-for-sale securities led to a $5.7 million, or 9.5%, increase in gross interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from the significant reduction in its higher-cost borrowings — a strategic move that commenced in 2019 and contributed to a $2.1 million, or 28.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 2021. The provision for loan loss in 2022 was $483,000 compared to a $518,000 provision reversal in 2021, when concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2022: Noninterest income decreased $336,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter increased $725,000, attributed to increased compensation, equipment, and loan underwriting expenses.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $156,000 compared to 2021. Gain on sale of mortgages decreased $1.1 million, as demand for residential mortgage originations declined due to the rising interest rate environment. This was offset by an increase in service charges and fees of $1.1 million, with $619,000 of the increase related to mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021, primarily the result of increased compensation, other losses, and donations and community relations expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.43% and 3.18% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively, compared to 2.86% and 2.87% for the same periods in 2021. The marked improvement is a result of strategies that positioned the Bank to benefit in a rising interest rate environment, including a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.03 billion and assets under management were $2.81 billion as of December 31, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $264.2 million as well as $513.9 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022 totaled $1.26 billion. Core loan growth improved $35.1 million, or 2.9%, primarily due to commercial loan growth. Gross loans declined $36.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease of $72 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which are included in the commercial loan portfolio but are not considered a component of the Bank's core lending business. While the Bank has experienced fluctuations in credit quality indicators in recent periods, credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans being just 0.88% of gross loans as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, nonperforming loans at year end 2022 declined to $457,000, or 0.04% of total loans, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.10%, at December 31, 2021.

Deposits: Growth in accounts from new customers drove total deposits to $1.74 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $33.9 million, or 2.0%, since December 31, 2021. A large percentage of this increase came in the form of demand deposits which helps to minimize total interest expense and reduce overall cost of funds.

Capital: Due to an increase in short-term and intermediate-term benchmark interest rates, unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities increased significantly during 2022. As a result, shareholders' equity has declined, negatively impacting tangible book value. The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.36%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.07% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.80%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7% compared to fourth quarter of 2021. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.09. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.50 as of December 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.77%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2022

December 31

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 27,420

$ 25,563 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 11,504

79,767 Total cash and cash equivalents 38,924

105,330 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 580,481

490,601 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 379

1,735 Loans





Commercial 740,920

807,439 Agricultural 104,314

93,955 Residential real estate 340,885

326,361 Consumer 78,054

73,282 Gross loans 1,264,173

1,301,037 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,850

9,103 Net loans 1,254,323

1,291,934 Premises and equipment 25,553

24,419 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,988

32,472 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746

17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,287

48,302 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,586

19,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,030,267

$ 2,032,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 494,346

$ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 372,155

364,563 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 810,642

818,841 Certificates of deposit over $250 67,132

78,583 Total deposits 1,744,275

1,710,339 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 57,771

50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,245

29,158 Total borrowed funds 87,016

99,320 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,766

11,451 Total liabilities 1,844,057

1,821,110 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 128,651

129,052 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,005

4,545 Retained earnings 89,748

75,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (37,194)

1,859 Total shareholders' equity 186,210

211,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,030,267

$ 2,032,158

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 14,163

$ 12,776

$ 53,283

$ 51,410 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 2,512

1,391

8,363

4,920 Nontaxable 718

684

2,808

3,077 Federal funds sold and other 522

190

1,344

706 Total interest income 17,915

15,041

65,798

60,113 Interest expense













Deposits 1,323

1,079

4,021

5,442 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 53

13

79

53 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

209

152

1,302 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 267

266

1,065

615 Total interest expense 1,643

1,567

5,317

7,412 Net interest income 16,272

13,474

60,481

52,701 Provision for loan losses (57)

81

483

(518) Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 16,329

13,393

59,998

53,219 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,115

2,125

8,730

7,614 Wealth management fees 788

797

3,005

3,071 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229

223

884

800 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 63

235

631

1,694 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies —

121

57

271 Other 77

107

359

372 Total noninterest income 3,272

3,608

13,666

13,822 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,407

6,056

24,887

23,749 Furniture and equipment 1,624

1,413

6,006

5,462 Occupancy 878

935

3,691

3,661 Other 3,013

2,793

12,236

10,822 Total noninterest expenses 11,922

11,197

46,820

43,694 Income before federal income tax

expense 7,679

5,804

26,844

23,347 Federal income tax expense 1,357

1,010

4,606

3,848 NET INCOME $ 6,322

$ 4,794

$ 22,238

$ 19,499 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.84

$ 0.63

$ 2.95

$ 2.48 Diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.63

$ 2.91

$ 2.45 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 1.09

$ 1.08

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,244,972

$ 14,163

4.55 %

$ 1,226,192

$ 12,776

4.17 % Taxable investment securities 520,139

2,499

1.92 %

383,175

1,391

1.45 % Nontaxable investment securities 107,508

999

3.72 %

104,115

889

3.42 % Fed funds sold 14

—

4.00 %

9

—

0.01 % Other 56,142

522

3.72 %

199,605

190

0.38 % Total earning assets 1,928,775

18,183

3.77 %

1,913,096

15,246

3.19 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,792)









(9,082)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,312









28,852







Premises and equipment 25,382









24,534







Accrued income and other assets 63,553









109,238







Total assets $ 2,032,230









$ 2,066,638































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 358,809

$ 104

0.12 %

$ 367,130

$ 48

0.05 % Savings deposits 635,771

535

0.34 %

584,475

157

0.11 % Time deposits 254,604

684

1.07 %

306,817

874

1.14 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 55,478

53

0.38 %

60,508

13

0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

—

— %

40,543

209

2.06 % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,233

267

3.65 %

29,143

266

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,333,895

1,643

0.49 %

1,388,616

1,567

0.45 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 504,791









449,766







Other 13,103









12,002







Shareholders' equity 180,441









216,254







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,230









$ 2,066,638







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 16,540









$ 13,679



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







3.43 %









2.86 %



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,249,634

$ 53,283

4.26 %

$ 1,208,141

$ 51,410

4.26 % Taxable investment securities 477,159

8,294

1.74 %

297,357

4,920

1.65 % Nontaxable investment securities 107,158

3,933

3.67 %

117,997

4,235

3.59 % Fed funds sold 10

—

2.42 %

5

—

0.02 % Other 99,301

1,344

1.35 %

255,246

706

0.28 % Total earning assets 1,933,262

66,854

3.46 %

1,878,746

61,271

3.26 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,477)









(9,396)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,708









29,139







Premises and equipment 24,648









24,760







Accrued income and other assets 81,823









109,625







Total assets $ 2,054,964









$ 2,032,874































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 374,623

$ 274

0.07 %

$ 345,015

$ 216

0.06 % Savings deposits 630,574

1,135

0.18 %

558,102

616

0.11 % Time deposits 270,296

2,612

0.97 %

336,094

4,610

1.37 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 49,974

79

0.16 %

57,453

53

0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,863

152

1.93 %

69,342

1,302

1.88 % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,200

1,065

3.65 %

17,000

615

3.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,362,530

5,317

0.39 %

1,383,006

7,412

0.54 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 482,781









416,247







Other 14,695









12,858







Shareholders' equity 194,958









220,763







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,054,964









$ 2,032,874







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 61,537









$ 53,859



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







3.18 %









2.87 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 31

2022

December 31

2021

December 31

2020 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 2.95

$ 2.48

$ 1.37 Diluted earnings $ 2.91

$ 2.45

$ 1.34 Dividends $ 1.09

$ 1.08

$ 1.08 Tangible book value $ 18.25

$ 21.61

$ 21.29 Quoted market value









High $ 26.25

$ 29.00

$ 24.50 Low $ 21.00

$ 19.45

$ 15.60 Close (1) $ 23.50

$ 25.50

$ 19.57 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,559,421

7,532,641

7,997,247 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,549,878

7,853,398

7,959,705 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,647,612

7,965,961

8,106,091 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 1.08 %

0.96 %

0.57 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.41 %

8.83 %

4.93 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.17 %

11.31 %

6.34 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.18 %

2.87 %

2.96 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 264,206

$ 278,844

$ 301,377 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 513,918

$ 516,243

$ 443,967 Total assets under management $ 2,808,391

$ 2,827,245

$ 2,702,722 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 457

$ 1,245

$ 5,313 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,069

$ 25,276

$ 22,200 Foreclosed assets $ 439

$ 211

$ 527 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (264)

$ 123

$ (140) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.10 %

0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.08 %

0.31 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 %

0.70 %

0.79 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.17 %

10.39 %

11.17 % Tier 1 leverage 8.61 %

7.97 %

8.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.91 %

12.07 %

12.97 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.91 %

12.07 %

12.97 % Total risk-based capital 15.79 %

14.94 %

13.75 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021 Commercial $ 740,920

$ 730,504

$ 772,567

$ 727,614

$ 807,439 Agricultural 104,314

96,850

94,726

88,169

93,955 Residential real estate 340,885

334,412

329,795

328,559

326,361 Consumer 78,054

74,385

74,822

74,029

73,282 Gross loans $ 1,264,173

$ 1,236,151

$ 1,271,910

$ 1,218,371

$ 1,301,037



December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 494,346

$ 510,127

$ 488,110

$ 461,473

$ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 372,155

368,537

370,284

387,187

364,563 Savings deposits 625,734

651,129

635,397

635,195

596,662 Certificates of deposit 251,541

260,741

265,477

279,708

297,696 Internet certificates of deposit 499

499

598

598

3,066 Total deposits $ 1,744,275

$ 1,791,033

$ 1,759,866

$ 1,764,161

$ 1,710,339



December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021 U.S. Treasury $ 208,701

$ 206,791

$ 214,474

$ 218,268

$ 209,703 States and political subdivisions 117,512

114,000

119,649

114,015

121,205 Auction rate money market preferred 2,342

2,479

2,497

2,867

3,242 Mortgage-backed securities 39,070

41,042

45,796

49,578

56,148 Collateralized mortgage obligations 205,728

209,720

167,572

152,441

92,301 Corporate 7,128

7,201

7,602

7,750

8,002 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 580,481

$ 581,233

$ 557,590

$ 544,919

$ 490,601



December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 57,771

$ 52,479

$ 47,247

$ 51,353

$ 50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

—

10,000

10,000

20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,245

29,225

29,203

29,181

29,158 Total borrowed funds $ 87,016

$ 81,704

$ 86,450

$ 90,534

$ 99,320

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,267

$ 1,318

$ 4,774

$ 4,600 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 653

621

2,566

2,139 Freddie Mac servicing fee 163

175

669

747 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (42)

(56)

435

(184) Other fees for customer services 74

67

286

312 Total service charges and fees 2,115

2,125

8,730

7,614 Wealth management fees 788

797

3,005

3,071 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229

223

884

800 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 63

235

631

1,694 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance

policies —

121

57

271 Other 77

107

359

372 Total noninterest income $ 3,272

$ 3,608

$ 13,666

$ 13,822



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021 Compensation and benefits $ 6,407

$ 6,056

$ 24,887

$ 23,749 Furniture and equipment 1,624

1,413

6,006

5,462 Occupancy 878

935

3,691

3,661 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 609

513

2,358

2,066 ATM and debit card fees 424

458

1,909

1,810 Marketing costs 244

256

1,056

939 Loan underwriting fees 364

221

1,004

849 Donations and community relations 258

253

923

705 Memberships and subscriptions 222

215

876

877 Director fees 192

198

790

703 FDIC insurance premiums 143

161

537

690 All other 557

518

2,783

2,183 Total other noninterest expenses 3,013

2,793

12,236

10,822 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,922

$ 11,197

$ 46,820

$ 43,694

