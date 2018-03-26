Strong Fourth Quarter Earns Zerin Business Consulting National Recognition

Zerin Business Consulting outperformed other companies across the nation competing on the same campaign when rated on quality and sales performance during the fourth quarter as well as 2017 overall. Company President Mark Hoge, who has led his team to multiple quarterly honors over the past several years, is looking forward to continuing to hit similarly high standards in 2018.

"Earning this recognition for another quarter highlights our consistent efforts on behalf of the client," said Hoge. "I'm exceedingly proud of our team as we set our sights on continuing to reach new heights."

Zerin Business Consulting provides outsourced sales and marketing firm services, with specific focus on acquiring new customers, increasing sales, and strengthening existing relationships. The firm is active in philanthropy, supporting the local community as well as organizations such as Operation Smile.

About Zerin Business Consulting

Headquartered in Virginia, Zerin Business Consulting's mission is to maintain the highest level of standards and integrity while maintaining constant and never-ending improvement in quality. Zerin Business Consulting works to obtain new customers and increase market share for the client. For more information, call 703-893-2000.

Contact: Mark Hoge

703-893-2000

