Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Attorneys Named to "Best Lawyers®," Lawyer of the Year Awards
Peer recognition drives these high-profile honors, awarded by U.S. News and World Report
Aug 20, 2020, 12:40 ET
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury law firm Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. announces the recognition of multiple partner attorneys in this year's The Best Lawyers in America© publication for the Springfield region. This referral list, which was first published in 1983, has earned a reputation as a trustworthy "who's who" of lawyers across the nation. Attorneys and firms are categorized by practice area and region to provide a detailed view of each area's standouts.
Four attorneys from Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. were included in the Missouri edition of The Best Lawyers in America for 2020. They are:
- Steve Garner (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law, medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases)
- Jeff Bauer (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law and litigation as well as personal injury and product liability cases)
- Neil Chanter (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases)
- Chandler Greg (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes personal injury, product liability, and professional malpractice cases)
Additionally, 3 of these attorneys received the highest feedback score in one of their practice areas and were thus named "Lawyer of the Year:"
- Jeff Bauer has been named Springfield, MO's product liability litigation Lawyer of the Year
- Neil Chanter has been named Springfield, MO's personal injury litigation Lawyer of the Year
- Steve Garner has been named Springfield, MO's insurance law Lawyer of the Year
Attorneys are only eligible to participate in the Best Lawyers® awards process after 10 years in practice. For up-and-coming attorneys who have between 5 and 9 years in public practice, the editorial team compiles a "Ones to Watch" list to showcase those who have already caught their peers' attention. Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is proud to have 2 attorneys included in this list as well:
- Jacob Lewis (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice cases)
- Nick Smart (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury litigation, and product liability litigation cases)
Receiving such recognition from the Best Lawyers® editorial team is an honor. This is not the first time Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C.'s attorneys have been recognized by this publication, nor is it likely to be the last. For a firm that touts a legacy of quality, recognitions like those by the Best Lawyers® editorial team affirm its claim. The team would like to thank the Springfield community for trusting Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. to help with difficult personal injury cases for over 40 years.
Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is a personal injury firm local to Springfield, MO. Serving their local community since 1976, the skilled team at Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. has achieved notable wins for clients, including a $6.7 billion settlement against big tobacco and multiple 8-figure results. Attorneys Thomas Strong and Steven Garner are members of the elite Inner Circle of Advocates—an invite-only group of 100 leading plaintiff's attorneys across the U.S. If you have been hurt in an accident, the Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. team wants to help with a free consultation and honest legal advice. They can be found online at www.stronglaw.com or by phone at (417) 855-2022.
