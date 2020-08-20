Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Attorneys Named to "Best Lawyers®," Lawyer of the Year Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury law firm Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. announces the recognition of multiple partner attorneys in this year's The Best Lawyers in America© publication for the Springfield region. This referral list, which was first published in 1983, has earned a reputation as a trustworthy "who's who" of lawyers across the nation. Attorneys and firms are categorized by practice area and region to provide a detailed view of each area's standouts.

Four attorneys from Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. were included in the Missouri edition of The Best Lawyers in America for 2020. They are:

Steve Garner (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law, medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases)

(a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law, medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases) Jeff Bauer (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law and litigation as well as personal injury and product liability cases)

(a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law and litigation as well as personal injury and product liability cases) Neil Chanter (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases)

(a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases) Chandler Greg (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes personal injury, product liability, and professional malpractice cases)

Additionally, 3 of these attorneys received the highest feedback score in one of their practice areas and were thus named "Lawyer of the Year:"

Jeff Bauer has been named Springfield, MO's product liability litigation Lawyer of the Year

has been named product liability litigation Lawyer of the Year Neil Chanter has been named Springfield, MO's personal injury litigation Lawyer of the Year

has been named personal injury litigation Lawyer of the Year Steve Garner has been named Springfield, MO's insurance law Lawyer of the Year

Attorneys are only eligible to participate in the Best Lawyers® awards process after 10 years in practice. For up-and-coming attorneys who have between 5 and 9 years in public practice, the editorial team compiles a "Ones to Watch" list to showcase those who have already caught their peers' attention. Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is proud to have 2 attorneys included in this list as well:

Jacob Lewis (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice cases)

(a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice cases) Nick Smart (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury litigation, and product liability litigation cases)

Receiving such recognition from the Best Lawyers® editorial team is an honor. This is not the first time Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C.'s attorneys have been recognized by this publication, nor is it likely to be the last. For a firm that touts a legacy of quality, recognitions like those by the Best Lawyers® editorial team affirm its claim. The team would like to thank the Springfield community for trusting Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. to help with difficult personal injury cases for over 40 years.

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is a personal injury firm local to Springfield, MO. Serving their local community since 1976, the skilled team at Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. has achieved notable wins for clients, including a $6.7 billion settlement against big tobacco and multiple 8-figure results. Attorneys Thomas Strong and Steven Garner are members of the elite Inner Circle of Advocates—an invite-only group of 100 leading plaintiff's attorneys across the U.S. If you have been hurt in an accident, the Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. team wants to help with a free consultation and honest legal advice. They can be found online at www.stronglaw.com or by phone at (417) 855-2022.

