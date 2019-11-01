Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Receives Tier 1 Ranking in 4 Practice Areas for "Best Law Firms" 2020 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-known personal injury law firm in Southwest Missouri, Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. consistently strives to raise the bar for injury victims by offering high-quality legal counsel and securing million-dollar verdicts. As a result, the firm has been recognized with many awards and accolades over the years – and most recently, Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. received four different Tier 1 rankings in the 2020 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for the Springfield metro area.

The firm won Tier 1 rankings in the following categories:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiff

Medical Malpractice Litigation – Plaintiff

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiff

Insurance Law

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" publishes rankings for law firms each year. For more than a decade, the independent research team at U.S. News – Best Lawyers® has showcased some of the top-performing firms in the United States, annually ranking over 13,000 firms.

To qualify for a Tier ranking, a law firm must first pass strict eligibility requirements. If the law firm is eligible for consideration, the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® team employs a rigorous methodology to assess their practice. After assigning a score to each firm, the team releases the regional and national "Best Law Firms" lists to the public.

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. would like to express their appreciation at receiving this prestigious award. With billions of dollars won on behalf of their clients, the personal injury attorneys at this firm will continue to strive for excellence in all litigation.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. at https://www.stronglaw.com.

SOURCE Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C.

