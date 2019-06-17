Strong Growth Continues for Quality Cancer Care Alliance's National Clinically Integrated Network

PUYALLUP, Wash., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its strong growth and development, Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCAN) welcomes its latest group to the network: Summit Cancer Centers in Spokane, Washington. The national network continues to attract the highest-quality independently owned and operated oncology practices by marshaling the most effective therapies, diagnostics, processes and research in the service of its patients.

Summit Cancer Centers is an independent, free-standing cancer center, completely owned and operated by its physicians. Comprised of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and cancer surgeons, it provides multidisciplinary care all under one roof. Summit has an excellent clinical trial portfolio and is an affiliate of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

"Summit Cancer Centers is committed to providing high-quality care at an affordable cost to both patients and insurers. Summit Cancer Centers decided to join QCCAN's clinically integrated network to continue to accomplish that goal. We look forward to this collaboration supporting our continuing goals of ongoing quality care improvement at Summit," said Arvind Chaudhry, M.D., PhD., director of Summit Cancer Centers.

"The positive response from our community of independent practices to our CIN has far exceeded our expectations. We are both inspired and humbled by the level of support and engagement we have received from across the country and from members across diverse organizations evaluating how we can best work together for improved outcomes in cancer care. Our focus on ensuring our members' continued independence under their own business models while reaping the benefit of shared efficiencies and effectiveness of scale and clinical collaboration is allowing our membership to grow robustly," said Sibel Blau, M.D., president and CEO of QCCA Network and IQ Oncology.

"The quality of our organization is a direct function of the members within it and while we are experiencing strong growth, the caliber of those colleagues joining our network is exceptional," states Ray Page, D.O., Ph.D., FACOI, FASCO, and membership chair of QCCAN. "Our growth with quality practices enables QCCAN to solidly develop numerous relationships that will strengthen and positively transform independent community oncology for the future. We are delighted to welcome our esteemed colleagues at Summit Cancer Centers into our collective vision."

