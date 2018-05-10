Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Gray named Andrew Stewart as its new Vice President and General Manager of WOWT (NBC 6) in the Omaha, Nebraska, market. Mr. Stewart has more than 35 years of broadcast television experience. He spent nearly eight years as Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair of Northern California, where he led an operation consisting of ten network affiliates in three Northern California markets. He also has held General Manager and sales management positions in Tucson, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he previously served as Corporate Director of Television Sales for the former Lee Enterprises. He will begin at WOWT in early June.

Don Davis joined Gray in late March as the General Manager of KOSA-TV (CBS 7 News) in the Odessa-Midland, Texas, market. He also brings over 35 years of broadcast, media and sales experience to Gray Television. Prior to joining KOSA, he was a Senior Market Manager for Gabriel Media, a company working with television stations across the country to develop new revenue. Before that, he was Director of Sales at KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, and, previously, he was a Vice President, Sales with Warner Bros. Television–100+ Station Group. Mr. Davis has held various management, sales, marketing, operations and programming positions during his career.

Gray owns and/or operates over 100 television stations across 57 television markets that collectively broadcast over 200 program streams including over 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network and the FOX Network. Our portfolio includes the number-one and/or number-two ranked television station operations in essentially all of our markets, which collectively cover approximately 10.4 percent of total United States television households. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

