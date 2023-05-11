Strong Interest in Mobile Data Communications Security Platform Drives Extension to Funding Round

The new fully programmable mobile enterprise data security platform SnippetExchange™ is driving unprecedented client demand.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SnippetSentry™ announces the closing of an extended Series A to meet strong client and market demand.

Earlier this year, SnippetSentry's innovative concept and roadmap to a fully customizable, scalable, mobile data security enterprise platform was released to select existing clients and partners, turning into immediate requests for licenses and prompting the company's leadership to extend the Series A to accommodate an expedited market release cycle. The round was led by Carolina Financial Group a second time.

"We're thrilled to be using SnippetSentry because it will give us more comprehensive control over the ever-expanding range of digital communication," Bruce Roberts, CEO of Carolina Financial Group, states. "It vastly extends the reach of our business in a way that increases our customer contact in a seamless and compliant manner."

Purpose-built with automation, and global scalability in mind, SnippetExchange™ is designed for seamless deployment, with minimum I.T. involvement and no changes to user behavior.

"The positive feedback from our initial pilot clients was immediate product-market fit validation. It was natural for us to align our market vision to more effectively address today's challenges of capturing and securely dispatching messages," says Edward Green, CEO of SnippetSentry "With SnippetExchange™, we are addressing one of the most significant gaps in today's enterprise security posture – mobile data transmissions – in a way unlike any company currently in the market."

SnippetSentry will showcase the SnippetExchange™ at leading industry events this May in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, CA.

About SnippetSentry:

SnippetSentry, based in Silicon Valley/California, empowers companies to tackle a significant challenge in today's enterprise security posture – unmonitored mobile communications data. Their customizable platform, SnippetExchange™, proactively addresses this challenge by securely capturing and safeguarding mobile communications data. Strengthen your company's security posture; capture iMessage, Android SMS, WhatsApp, WeChat, and more, for a complete enterprise record – Every Message. Every Time. www.SnippetSentry.com

