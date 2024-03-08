Strong interest when Ellevio issued EUR 500 million green bond

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electricity network company Ellevio AB (publ) has successfully issued an EUR 500 million green bond that will fund eligible green projects in accordance with the company's Green Finance Framework. Ellevio's pronounced sustainability profile, stable business and strong financial position were particularly well received by the capital market.

"We are very pleased with the outcome and positive feedback we received," says Jan Seveborg, Head of Treasury at Ellevio. "This successful transaction expands our range of investors and confirms the market confidence in our stable and long-term operations and strong sustainability profile."

The bond has a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 4.125 per cent annually, with final maturity in March 2034. It is listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (EuroNext Dublin). The transaction marked Ellevio's inaugural EUR bond, having previously only been active in the domestic SEK and USPP markets.

Joint bookrunners on the bond issue was BNP Paribas, ING Bank N.V., Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and NatWest Markets N.V

About Ellevio

With close to one million customers, Ellevio is one of Sweden's largest energy companies. Together with our customers we take an active role in the journey towards an increasingly electrified society. Our electricity grids are the backbone that connects producers and consumers, enable more renewable electricity, electrification of transport and industry and create opportunities for new climate-smart solutions. We have 730 employees and employ a total of some 3,000 people around the country. We are owned by the pension managers OMERS Infrastructure, AP3, Folksam and AMF.

