Strong Net Inflows and Performance Drive Mesirow Equity Management's AUM Above $1 Billion

Significant increase in AUM for Mesirow Equity Management

Growth reflects strong performance, differentiated strategies and client-centric approach

AUM advanced over 25% so far in 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent employee-owned financial services firm, announced that Mesirow Equity Management ("MEM") has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2023.

Led by Kathryn Vorisek, Head of Equity Management, Portfolio Manager, and Leo Harmon, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, MEM focuses exclusively on managing small cap and small-mid cap portfolios and has historically delivered attractive risk adjusted returns with lower downside risk relative to the market and their peer group.

In 2023, the team's AUM advanced more than 25%, reflecting marketplace interest in the team's differentiated approach and their ability to navigate volatile and uncertain macroeconomic conditions. While the team emphasizes risk management, they also see opportunities in small-cap companies to potentially deliver competitive results.

"Surpassing $1 billion in AUM is a testament to the dedication of our entire team as well as the trust clients place in Mesirow. We are proud to serve our clients' financial needs and value our long-term partnerships with them," said Kathryn Vorisek.

To read more about what differentiates Mesirow Equity Management and what is driving their continued success, visit "Diverse Portfolio: A Conversation with Kathryn Vorisek and Leo Harmon."

About Mesirow Equity Management

Mesirow Equity Management (MEM) is an institutional asset manager focused exclusively on investing in small cap and small-mid cap value and core equities. For more information, please visit mesirow.com/equity.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

