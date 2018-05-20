Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693182/The_Martime_Standard_Logo.jpg )

The theme of the event will be: "Converting greater optimism into sustainable trade growth", which is highly topical and builds on the discussions that took place at last year's event.

Clive Woodbridge, Editor and Conference Chairman, says, "There is a growing consensus that markets in many different segments of the shipping business are improving. Making the right decisions now as we hit the upturn will be crucial and this Conference is perfectly timed to signpost the way forward."

The popular one day event is expected to attract over 150 senior executives from across the shipping, ports, finance, banking, trade and legal sectors, who will gather to debate and discuss the key issues and challenges facing the industry. In particular the conference aims to encourage dialogue and cooperation between the various sectors to achieve sustainable growth within the regional shipping and ports businesses, as well as an overall increase in trade activity.

Abu Dhabi Ports is a strong supporter of the Ship Finance and Trade Conference and believes the event is in a tremendous position to add value within the region. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, chief executive, says, "We are very excited to be hosting The Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference once again in Abu Dhabi. This conference brings together banks, financial institutions and shipping companies under the same roof and is the only one of its kind in the Middle East & Indian Subcontinent. I would encourage any business active in the shipping, ports and maritime sectors, as well as the financial world, to support, participate and attend this important conference."

The event will kick-off with keynote presentations from renowned business and political leaders. There will then follow distinct conference sessions that will tackle topical themes. The main session in the morning will look at investing in infrastructure delivery, with a view towards unlocking trade potential. Topics that will be addressed include port investments in the Middle East, India and Sri Lanka, as well as the need to invest to capitalise on China's New Silk Road and One Belt programmes.

Session 2 will look at the future of ship finance, and the implications of change in this sector for the shipping business in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Topics will include an assessment of alternative lending platforms, merger and acquisition activity and the requirements of the shipping industry from financial sector.

The third and last session will assess how best to support regional trade development. This will include case studies from the UAE commodity markets, maritime law issues, environmentally inspired investments and the development of new trade-supporting financial products.

Trevor Pereira, managing director of The Maritime Standard, says, "We are delighted to be returning to Abu Dhabi to hold this conference for the fourth time. The programme is an exciting and challenging one, with plenty to engage all sectors of the business. Our aim is to provide something that really sets it apart from other conferences in this sector and we are confident that we can achieve this goal."

A top quality panel of expert speakers is being lined up by The Maritime Standard, and will include representatives from leading ship owners and managers, port operators, trade organisations, brokers and analysts, law firms and financiers.

The event has also secured sponsorship support from a number of top maritime companies and organisations, including Abu Dhabi Ports as the host sponsor, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, Dubai Trading Agency, Bestar Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, International Shipping and Logistics FZE, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Dubai Maritime City and Sharjah Ports Authority.

The event is endorsed by The Federal Transport Authority-Land & Maritime. Supporting Associations for the event include: UAE Shipping Association (UAESA), The Organisation of Islamic Shipowners' Association (OISA), The Dubai Council for Marine and Maritime Industries (DCMMI); Dubai Ship Agents Association (DSAA); Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents (FONASBA); Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers; Nautical Institute; Indian National Shipowner's Association (INSA); Pakistan Ship Agents Association (PSAA), Jordan Shipping Association, Supply Chain & Logistics Group, the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) and the Baltic Ports Organisation.

The TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference is certain to generate a high level of interest and places are strictly limited. For more information about how to register go to: http://www.tms-shipfinanceandtrade.com/conference/delegate-registration/

(from left to right) Trevor Pereira, The Maritime Standard; H.E. Dr. Ali Obaid Al Yabhouni, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China; Abdulkareem Al Masabi, ADNOC Logistics & Services; H.E. Dr. Abdullah Salem Alkatheeri, FTA; Khamis Juma Buamim, Gulf Navigation Holding

Editor's Note: About The Maritime Standard

The Maritime Standard (TMS), publishes a regular e-newsletter aimed specifically at the shipping and maritime community. It is delivered fortnightly, on the 1st and 15th of every month. It delivers the most accurate, up-to-date news about the market and has built up the largest readership of any shipping-related online newsletter in the Middle East and India. It is also gaining popularity in other major shipping hubs, including Oslo, Hamburg, Singapore, London and Greece. The newsletter includes news and analysis from the shipping and ports industries and related sectors in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Topics that are covered include tanker shipping, container operations, dry and liquid bulk trades, ro-ro, and cruise shipping. In addition there is up to date information about regional terminal operations; port development; classification; ship repair and conversion; shipbuilding; ship agency; finance and insurance; maritime law; and transportation & logistics. The newsletter regularly carries exclusives, analysis and interviews with top executives.

TMS also publishes the very successful TMS UAE Yearbook. The first 2016/17 edition was followed by a second volume covering 2017/18, that was launched in July last year. Covering key developments across the country's maritime sector, the annual publication aims to publicise the UAE's achievements both locally and internationally, through in depth articles, researched first hand. These cover all the major sectors of the shipping, ports and maritime industry in the UAE. The articles, on terminals, shipping companies, shipyards, maritime law firms, classification, regulators and inland transport firms, among others, have been well received by the industry as a year round reference point. The Maritime Standard UAE Yearbook 2017/18 is a must-read publication for everyone interested in UAE maritime issues, and can be downloaded by going to: http://www.themaritimestandard.com/uae-yearbook-2017-18

Preparations for the 2018/19 issue are well underway and this will be published in the summer of 2018.

Website: http://www.themaritimestandard.com

The not-to-be missed The Maritime Standard Awards recognise and celebrate success in the shipping, ports and related sectors across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The fifth edition of TMS Awards will take place on Monday, on 15th October 2018 at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

The Awards are now positioned as one of the world's leading shipping and maritime Awards gala dinners and are the premier event of their kind in the region. All of the four events to date have been held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and have each attracted close to 700 of the region's elite shipping and maritime professionals, as well as a number of leading figures from overseas. These guests have come from a variety of industry segments, ranging from ports and terminal operators to ship owners and managers, and executives from the worlds of maritime law and finance, classification, ship building and repair and maritime education and training.

For the inaugural event in 2014 PR guru, journalist and writer Alastair Campbell performed as master of ceremonies, while in 2015 Dutch soccer legend, Ruud Gullit compered the event and in 2016 former CNN news anchor, Jim Clancy, was on stage to lead proceedings.

The 2017 TMS Awards event, which was hosted by the well-known actress and model, Lara Dutta, saw 20 general awards presented, following the recommendations of an elite, independent judging panel, as well as a number for special individual awards recognising the contributions made by high profile industry leaders and innovators. The Awards have set a benchmark within the industry and have become an eagerly anticipated meeting place for top executives from across the business, where they can meet, network and create new opportunities.

Website: http://www.tmsawards.com

The third Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on 16th October 2018 at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. Attendees will include key decision makers and opinion formers who were able to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist, not just for ship owners and operators active in the tanker markets, but those delivering products and services to this sector. The second TMS Tanker Conference took place on 24th October 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Dubai. Presentations were given by many of the region's leading tanker owners and operators, as well as experts in related fields. For more information about the 2018 event, which is at an advanced planning stage, please go to the website: http://www.tmstankerconference.com

The fourth Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference will be held on 6th November 2018 at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. The Conference will bring together experts from the fields of shipping, ports, banking, finance, trade and maritime law, among others, to discuss and debate the key issues and trends facing the shipping business, and trade, in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The third TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference took place at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort, on November 8th 2017, building on the success of the first two events, held in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Speakers shared their insights and knowledge through a series of presentations and panel discussions, signposting the way forward. For more information about the 2018 event, please go to: http://www.tms-shipfinanceandtrade.com .

