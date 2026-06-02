StrongAfter.org Marks Men's Mental Health Awareness Month with Expanded Outreach and Support for Male Survivors

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongAfter.org, a nonprofit online resource dedicated to supporting male survivors of sexual abuse and assault, is recognizing Men's Mental Health Awareness Month through expanded outreach efforts designed to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and connect survivors with trusted support resources. The platform is designed to meet survivors where they are, offering private, stigma-free, immediate access to vetted information and support resources.

Research shows that at least one in six men have had unwanted or abusive sexual experiences, yet male survivors remain significantly underserved in sexual violence support systems. Shame, isolation, fear of disbelief, and lack of tailored resources prevent many from seeking help. StrongAfter was created to change that reality.

"Survivors often hesitate to seek help because existing systems feel overwhelming, exposed, or impersonal," said Austin O'Brion, Co-Founder and Head of Product at StrongAfter. "We built StrongAfter to feel safe from the first moment — simple to use, private by design, and grounded in trusted information rather than endless conversation. Technology should reduce barriers, not add them."

A New Kind of Digital Support

At the center of StrongAfter is OSWALT™, a proprietary AI-powered tool built specifically for trauma-informed survivor support.

Unlike chatbots or generative AI models, OSWALT™ has a single, focused purpose: delivering accurate, trustworthy information and resources drawn exclusively from expert-approved materials, not the open internet. It does not conduct assessments, store personal data, retain chat records, or engage in back-and-forth dialogue. This design ensures survivors receive immediate support while maintaining complete confidentiality and emotional safety.

The original OSWALT™ prototype was developed by Carter Blum, an AI engineer with Google DeepMind, bringing early technical rigor to the platform's privacy-first architecture. His contribution helped shape OSWALT's foundational approach: fast access to credible resources without collecting or retaining personal user information.

Serving Populations Often Left Out

Transition-age youth (ages 18–24)

Military service members and veterans

BIPOC communities

Men currently or formerly incarcerated

Seed Funding Support from the NFL

StrongAfter's initial development was made possible in part by seed funding from the National Football League (NFL) as part of its commitment to survivor support and social responsibility initiatives.

"StrongAfter brings innovation, compassion, and practical access together in a way that can reach survivors who might never otherwise seek help. We're proud to support a platform that expands who gets seen, heard, and supported," said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for the National Football League.

Men's Mental Health Awareness Month

By marking Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, StrongAfter joins the national conversation — a time dedicated to education, and advocacy. The organization hopes its presence will broaden public understanding that sexual violence affects people of all genders and backgrounds.

About StrongAfter

StrongAfter is a nonprofit digital resource dedicated to male survivors of sexual abuse and assault. The organization provides confidential, stigma-free access to vetted information, survivor education, and pathways to external support services.

Media Contact:

Steve LePore

424-567-5075

[email protected]

SOURCE StrongAfter.org