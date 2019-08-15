STRONGARM Embraces Industry 4.0 and Deploys Augmentir's AI-Powered Augmented Worker Platform to Improve Manufacturing Efficiency

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., a leading provider of augmented worker software for industrial companies, today announced that STRONGARM, the leading manufacturer of operator interface systems and industrial displays, has expanded the use of Augmentir's AI-Powered Augmented Worker Platform across its operations, resulting in improved technician performance and training, better insight into job status, and improved quality.

"The use of Augmentir across our manufacturing operation represents an important step for us in our digital journey and continued commitment to quality and innovation in the products we build," said Steve Thorne, General Manager of Operations at STRONGARM. "We chose Augmentir because their platform allows us to not only digitize and standardize on our manufacturing work instructions, but also to intelligently close the skills gaps when on-boarding new technicians. In addition, it's AI-based 'True Opportunity™' system enables us to gain insight into how our technicians are performing, and autonomously identifies our largest capturable opportunities across our entire operation."

STRONGARM designs and manufactures ergonomic and environmentally protected workstations for companies in a wide range of markets, including food, pharmaceutical, CPG, packaging, and transportation, with additional interface solutions for specialized verticals, including STRONGARMenergy and STRONGARMhealthcare. The company credits its long-term leadership position to its commitment to innovation. Since its 1990 founding, STRONGARM has maintained a robust "lot-size-one" offering wherein STRONGARM collaborates with clients, and then designs, innovates, fabricates, and assembles these customer-specific products, all in-house.

"STRONGARM is a great example of a small, innovative manufacturing company that was able to capitalize on the emerging trends around Industry 4.0 and digital transformation," said Russ Fadel, Co-Founder and CEO of Augmentir. "Augmentir was uniquely designed to meet the needs of industrial companies of all sizes, enabling even small to mid-sized manufacturing companies to get the benefits of Industry 4.0 today. Our SaaS-based 'consumerized' enterprise software approach makes trying, buying, and owning Augmentir simple, with free pilots, low IT support, and best in class usability."

According to Thorne, STRONGARM started seeing value from Augmentir within 10 days of their Augmentir rollout. "The process for getting our operation set up with the Augmentir platform was easy and painless, with little required IT overhead," stated Thorne. "Because the process was so easy, our technicians were able to quickly incorporate Augmentir into their daily operations, and the results were immediate – technician productivity improved, and inspection times went down. Furthermore, when one of our senior and most experienced technicians retired recently, we were able to onboard a new technician and trust Augmentir's AI engine to guide him during the learning curve to get product out the door at 100% quality so that we didn't miss shipments. Once Augmentir's AI engine determined that the worker had become proficient, it recommended that the instructions should be adjusted to enable him to complete the job faster while still meeting quality and safety goals. This has resulted in a 20% reduction in average build time in our most complex workstations." Thorne added that based on the initial successes, STRONGARM plans to expand its use of Augmentir into the manufacturing operations of their ruggedized workstations used in the oil and gas industry.

The Augmentir Platform includes complete functionality that makes it easy for industrial companies to improve their operations across a range of manufacturing and service use cases. The Platform provides software that helps guide frontline workers with augmented, step-by-step-instructions, assist workers with live remove expert collaboration, and utilizes its AI engine to deliver organization-wide insights and recommendations that focus on improving the quality and productivity of frontline workers.

About Augmentir

Augmentir is a leading provider of augmented worker software for industrial companies. Its flagship offering, the Augmented Operations™ platform, is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to empower frontline workers, helping workers perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

About STRONGARM

STRONGARM specializes in the design and manufacturing of customized operator interface systems and HMI's for companies in a wide range of markets, including food, pharmaceutical, CPG, packaging, and transportation, with additional interface solutions for specialized verticals, including STRONGARMenergy and STRONGARMhealthcare. The company's precision designed products are ideally suited to address any operator interface need – these range from articulating arms and terminal enclosures to complete operator interface systems featuring integrated displays, keyboards, pointers, and PCs. For more information, visit www.strongarm.com.

Contact: Jacqueline Silva, jacqueline.silva@humebrophy.com

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.augmentir.com

