STRONGARM Expands Use of the Augmentir Connected Worker Platform to Improve Manufacturing Quality and Efficiency

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc. , the leading provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software, announced today that STRONGARM, a leading manufacturer of operator interface systems and industrial displays, has further expanded its use of the Augmentir AI-Powered Connected Worker platform across its manufacturing operations.

STRONGARM designs and manufactures ergonomic and environmentally protected workstations for companies in a wide range of market segments, including life sciences, food and beverage, oil and gas, healthcare, and general manufacturing. The company initially deployed Augmentir's software platform 12 months ago, with a focus on improving quality assurance (QA) processes. STRONGARM had previously relied on paper-based work instructions and QA checklists, but as growth and shipments picked up, this method became unwieldy and the company selected Augmentir's software platform to help digitize its operational workflows and improve quality.

"What we really liked about Augmentir was that they are a modern, SaaS-based company that really fit within our IT needs and helped us meet our quality and continuous improvement objectives," stated Steve Thorne, President and CEO of STRONGARM. "With Augmentir, we found a simple and easy-to-implement solution that allowed us to get going in less than an hour, and the results have been fantastic."

With Augmentir, STRONGARM has been able to:

Completely digitize their Quality Assurance (QA) processes

Reduce QA time per system by 50% - from 30 minutes down to 15 minutes

Reduce the average build time in their most complex workstations by 20%

Improve and standardize on required QA and audit activities

"Based on the success of Augmentir for our QA processes, we have expanded the system into other areas of our manufacturing operation, including complex assembly, shipment staging, and preventive maintenance," added Thorne. "Augmentir's AI engine automatically helps identify the biggest areas of quality improvement – this is helping support our organization wide continuous improvement and quality initiatives."

"STRONGARM is a great example of how small- to mid-sized manufacturing companies can take advantage of our AI-based Connected Worker platform and get immediate results without requiring the high costs of traditional enterprise software packages," said Russ Fadel, CEO of Augmentir. "Our SaaS-based solution is simple to try, buy and own, requiring little or no internal IT support. It's cost effective and easy to expand license model lets companies expand at the rate that works for them, becoming the foundation of their continuous improvement initiatives."

The Augmentir Connected Worker Platform is being used by a wide range of manufacturing and service companies to improve operations, close skills gaps, capture tribal knowledge, and drive continuous improvement efforts. The platform provides a suite of AI-powered tools to help teams author and publish digital work instructions and workflows and also provides an industrial remote assistance and collaboration solution to support remote expert guidance scenarios. In addition, the platform delivers AI-based organization-wide insights and recommendations that focus on improving the quality and productivity of frontline workers.

For more information on how STRONGARM is using Augmentir to improve its operation, please visit the Augmentir website.

About STRONGARM

STRONGARM specializes in the design and manufacturing of customized operator interface systems and HMI's for companies in a wide range of markets, including food, pharmaceutical, CPG, packaging, and transportation, with additional interface solutions for specialized verticals, including STRONGARMenergy and STRONGARMhealthcare. The company's precision designed products are ideally suited to address any operator interface need – these range from articulating arms and terminal enclosures to complete operator interface systems featuring integrated displays, keyboards, pointers, and PCs. For more information, visit www.strongarm.com.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases – from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

