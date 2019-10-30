StrongBlock Commits to Long-Term, Multi-Million Dollar Contract With Food and Beverage Giant S.M. Jaleel & Company to Deploy a Platform for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

SOUTH OROPOUCHE, Trinidad and Tobago, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongBlock, a BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) platform founded by four early technology executives from EOSIO-creator Block.one, has signed a long-term, multi-million-dollar agreement with 95-year-old S.M. Jaleel & Company (SMJ), a food and beverage giant operating in 60 countries around the world.

Image of the bottling line at S.M. Jaleel & Company's Facilities

Preparation for deployment by StrongBlock has begun at SMJ's manufacturing facilities in the Caribbean. The partnership anticipates the integration of supply chain solutions to occur by the end of Q3 2020. SMJ will pilot the blockchain solution at its Caribbean facilities, with future integration at other facilities in South Africa, India and Saudi Arabia to follow.

Upon completion by StrongBlock of full supply chain integration at SMJ, a white-label solution will be created for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) to be offered as an Enterprise package worldwide for other FMCG companies.

"Creating a blockchain solution with StrongBlock will both improve SMJ's internal processes and return tons of value to consumers," said Mateen Mohameed, grandson of SMJ's founder Sheik Mohameed Jaleel. "SMJ is a 95-year-old company that has always leveraged innovative technologies. In confident collaboration with StrongBlock, we will continue to stay ahead of the curve."

StrongBlock's technology can be applied to any industry needing a blockchain solution, including logistics, supply chain, food safety, product provenance, construction, real estate, energy, manufacturing, finance, and retail.

"We are excited to work with SMJ on this breakthrough FMCG project," said David Moss, StrongBlock founder and CEO. "The SMJ team has demonstrated the urgency to innovate with StrongBlock's blockchain platform, along with exceptional leadership in Industry 4.0 FMCG technology."

About SM Jaleel

SM Jaleel is the largest manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages in the English-speaking Caribbean. Founded in 1924, the firm employs over 2,000 people across five continents and their beverages are distributed to over 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit smjaleel.net.

About StrongBlock

StrongBlock, founded by four early technology executives from EOSIO-creator Block.one, creates blockchain products and services that can be used to rapidly create, launch and manage scalable, secure and governed enterprise-grade applications, empowering companies to focus their technology resources on solutions. Their Blockchain-as-a-Service platform is available at strongblock.io.

