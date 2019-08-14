Stronger as One: IronNet Expands the Power of Collective Defense to Organizations of All Sizes

FULTON, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity, the leading provider of collective defense and network behavioral analysis for companies and industries, today announces that IronDome , the industry's first and only collective defense platform, is now available to companies of all sizes.

Understanding that the ability to collaborate and share cyber threat intelligence at machine speed is crucial to industry-wide cyber defense, IronNet is extending its core offerings beyond the current Fortune 500 companies to reach small and midsize companies who are just as prone to cyber attacks. This collaboration between more diverse companies greatly increases threat insight sharing, improves higher-order analysis at the industry level, and enhances defenses for all members of the collective.

"Nation-state attacks are becoming increasingly more sophisticated and coordinated, leaving individual companies and organizations to fend for themselves," said GEN (Ret) Keith Alexander, Founder of IronNet Cybersecurity. "However, today's business reality is that many organizations are tightly interconnected in a complex ecosystem of peer companies, partners, and suppliers. Our defense platform enables our customers to anticipate and visualize potentially malicious behavioral anomalies in their networks across companies and sectors to collectively defend themselves from targeted attacks. Collective defense is our collective responsibility; by democratizing our capabilities we can work together more effectively across industry and government to protect ourselves."

IronDome is a revolutionary way to defend against sophisticated and well-funded cyber adversaries by enabling organizations to join resources and envision impending potential threats to collectively defend against targeted attacks. The platform applies advanced behavioral analytics, AI, and machine learning techniques to network traffic data and combines the tradecraft knowledge of the best offensive and defensive cyber operators in the world with world-class mathematicians and data scientists.

"This cross-sector sharing between critical infrastructure verticals such as electric utilities, banking and healthcare, is the first initiative of its kind at scale," said Ted Schlein, board member of IronNet Cybersecurity, partner at Kleiner Perkins and leading cybersecurity investor. "Expanding IronDome to many more organizations of various sizes maximizes industry sector-level visibility and provides member companies with the collective capabilities they need to defend against organized cyber threat actors. If you use Waze to stay informed of traffic conditions using the collective intelligence of your fellow drivers, then you will intuitively understand the value of real-time threat assessment and knowledge sharing within this cyber defense collective."

IronNet has had great success with the collective defense model at Fortune 500 enterprises in the critical infrastructure sector. For example, six of the largest electric utilities currently participate in IronDome, spanning more than 25 U.S. states. Now, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to join IronDome to automatically share detected anomalies across sectors -- enhancing visibility into the threat landscape and creating a more robust approach to real-time threat intel reporting.

This IronDome expansion will be the first cross-sector sharing initiative at scale. Additional initiatives will be launched to complement other public-private sharing entities and to provide a real-time anonymized view into domestic and international threats for cyber response.

Customers now have the ability to choose from a variety of commercial offerings that are tailored to the needs of Fortune 500 companies, mid-size enterprises and smaller, resource-constrained businesses. In addition, free trial memberships of IronDome will be available to qualifying new customers. Advanced registration will begin August 14, 2019 with activation starting on September 9, 2019.

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a worldwide cybersecurity leader in Collective Defense and Network Traffic Analysis that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks. IronNet combines the skills of its cybersecurity operators with their real-world experience working on both offense and defense in the public and private sectors, integrating this deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing industry today.

Learn more about IronNet at IronNet.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

